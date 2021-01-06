Cedar Hill Girls Soccer Opens Regular Season Tomorrow

Cedar Hill Girls Soccer Open Against Denison

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill head girls soccer coach Jodi Calloway is confident that the team will have a successful season.

“Our four captains have been in the program for four years and will be a key part of our success,” Calloway said. “All are great leaders and great scholars on the A and A/B Honor Roll consistently.”

Calloway is referring to senior captains Kendall Robertson (defender), Anissa Salinas (defender), Jasmine Cruz (midfielder) and Julliana Richardson (midfielder), and junior Captain Liliana Garcia.

The team opens the regular season at 2:30 p.m. Thursday vs. Class 5A Denison in the Garland Tournament.

Cedar Hill won a scrimmage, 3-0, last week over former district rival, Grand Prairie. Sophomore Kaylee Slider, who competes in club soccer, scored two goals in that game. Junior midfielder Tyla Thompson is a returning starter as well.

Calloway said this team may have the potential to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017 – her first season with the program.

“We have a lot of upside,” Calloway said. “Everyone’s healthy and ready to kick it into high gear. We have a lot of talent, work ethic and grit.”

Last season, the Lady Longhorns finished 5-8-1 (sixth in district), and the season ended a couple of games early, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

This year, the Lady Longhorns will see several familiar district opponents, including Mansfield, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Waxahachie and DeSoto.

Duncanville, Waco and Waco Midway are new district opponents. Cedar Hill is accustomed to playing Duncanville, regardless of whether it’s a district match.

“We always have a really good game against Duncanville,” Calloway said.

The Lady Longhorns’ first home match will also be their 6A-11 opener. It will be against Mansfield Lake Ridge on January 26. Senior Night will be February 5 vs. DeSoto.

Calloway said preparing for the season, during the COVID-19 Pandemic, has been a challenge.

“We missed most of our typical off-season training,” Calloway said. “We don’t have as many players on this year’s team, but the players on the team are up for the challenge.”

Calloway grew up in Denton and played Division I college soccer at Louisiana State University. She was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team and honored as SEC Defensive Player of the Week. LSU made the NCAA Tournament twice during Calloway’s time in Baton Rouge.

She coached college soccer at Dallas Baptist University after graduating from LSU.

