Dallas County Pilots a Dollar-for-Dollar Employer Match for Child Care

DALLAS, Texas – Dallas County has launched an Employer Match Child Care Program to support working families and boost economic growth. Powered by a partnership with TOOTRiS, the initiative connects parents with real-time access to a wide range of licensed Child Care options — including centers, in-home providers, after-school programs, and more — while providing a seamless platform for employers to contribute subsidy dollars, for providers to easily receive multi-source payments, and for Dallas County to efficiently manage the program.

Employers who opt into the pilot program can now offer their employees $3,000 annually in Child Care assistance per child — an employer subsidy matched dollar-for-dollar by Dallas County. Participating employees will also receive a free TOOTRiS Premium Membership, giving them 24/7 access to the platform’s expansive network of providers and wrap-around services to support every stage of their child’s development and care journey.

“This is more than a benefit — it’s an investment in our workforce, our businesses, and our next generation,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins, who spearheaded the initiative. “Dallas County is proud to match employer contributions because we know that when parents have access to affordable Child Care, they show up for work, stay in jobs, and thrive. This is a win-win-win.”

Employer-Sponsored Child Care Addresses a Critical Need

This employer-sponsored Child Care partnership comes at a pivotal time for Dallas County, where access to quality Child Care for business organizations based in the region remains a growing concern. According to a recent report, more than a dozen regions across Dallas-Fort Worth are considered “Child Care deserts,” with far more children than available licensed Child Care slots. The shortage creates significant challenges for working parents, especially those in underserved communities, who often struggle to find care that is both affordable and accessible.

The lack of reliable Child Care options is also costing the Texas economy more than $9 billion every year, according to a U.S. Chamber of Commerce report. By investing in Child Care infrastructure and making it easier for businesses to support working parents, Dallas County is positioning itself as a model for economic resilience and workforce sustainability.

“It’s exciting to see this level of energy and resources being directed toward such a vital necessity,” said Dr. Robert DeHaas, Vice Provost of the School of Education at Dallas College. “Not many counties are taking this kind of innovative approach to child care. Dallas County is setting an example of how to support families and strengthen the workforce at the same time.”

“This partnership creates an innovative path to leverage employer resources to expand Child Care options for working parents,” said Jarrad Toussant at the Dallas Regional Chamber. “Employers will benefit from increased retention and access to talent. While parents and families will benefit from access to care and gainful employment.”

“Dallas County is setting a national precedent by showing what’s possible when local government, employers, and communities come together to support working parents,” said Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO and chair of Child Care for ReadyNation. “This isn’t just about solving the Child Care crisis — it’s about workforce stability, economic growth, and empowering families in real-time.”

“This partnership not only helps employers and working parents — it strengthens the Child Care provider community too,” said Cindy Lehnhoff, spokesperson for the National Child Care Association. “Many providers have openings but lack the resources to market themselves. TOOTRiS bridges that gap by bringing families directly to their doorstep — parents with subsidy in hand, ready to enroll. Initiatives like this are a lifeline for providers and vital to the long-term sustainability of our industry.”

Now Open on a First Come, First Serve Basis for Employers Countywide

Employers of all sizes and across all industries in Dallas County are encouraged to enroll in the program. With the support of TOOTRiS, employers can offer their teams a flexible and scalable benefit that helps retain talent, boost productivity, and build a stronger, more resilient workforce.

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation’s largest, most comprehensive Child Care network, with over 230,000 providers, making access to care convenient, affordable, and on-demand. TOOTRiS is reinventing the Child Care industry as the first and only technology that unites all the key stakeholders – parents, providers, employers, agencies – into a single platform enabling them to connect and transact in real-time. This enables employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, giving their workforce the flexibility and family support they need, while organizations seek to increase productivity and ROI. Through TOOTRiS, parents and providers directly connect, empowering working parents to quickly find and secure quality Child Care while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program.

For more information about TOOTRiS and its programs, please visit www.tootris.com.