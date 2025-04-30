Facebook

Cinco de Mayo celebrations are plentiful in North Texas with parades, fiestas, food, and plenty of margaritas at area restaurants and venues. The biggest and longest-running Cinco de Mayo parade in North Texas takes over historic Jefferson Boulevard in Oak Cliff on Saturday, May 3, from 8 a.m.-noon. Free and open to the public, the Dallas Cinco de Mayo Parade and Fiestas is a vibrant tribute to Hispanic heritage and community pride. The parade step-off features a Confetti Shoot kick-off at 9 a.m. at the corner of 300 W. Jefferson Blvd. and South Madison Ave.

The mile-long procession features colorful floats, music, folklórico dancers, lowriders, marching bands. and larger-than-life Mojiganga puppets. As a special treat, the iconic candy-apple red 1969 Chevrolet Impala from the 1997 Selena movie will make a return appearance.

Celebrate Cinco with Casa Alma

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with taco and margarita specials at Casa Alma in Frisco. There’s never a bad time for tacos and margaritas, but such things simply taste better on Cinco de Mayo—especially when they’re discounted. So this May 5, celebrate by spending your day at Casa Alma while you take advantage of some serious specials.

Casa Alma is transforming into a taqueria for the celebration with a live DJ from 4-8 p.m., and serving $5 House Margaritas and $3 Street Tacos all day long! Visit casaalmatx.com/ for more details.

Pantalones Organic Tequila is getting in the spirit for Cinco de Mayo celebrations in North Texas. Matthew & Camila McConaughey’s tequila brand is launching its “Green Jeans” matcha margarita at Bonefish Grill restaurants. On Cinco de Mayo (Monday May 5) participating locations will offer the cocktail for just $5, in celebration of the holiday. Their mouthwatering cocktails can also be found at Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar locations.

Cinco de Mayo Celebrations at The Mexican

Sip, savor and celebrate with Cinco de Mayo Cocktails + Live Mariachi at The Mexican. For one day only, they’re serving up limited-edition Cinco de Mayo cocktails—bold, refreshing, and inspired by the vibrant spirit of Mexican culture to include La Mas Fresa, Siesta, Martini de Mazapan and Banderita de la Casa. These exclusive creations will only be available on May 5.

But that’s not all—a live mariachi band will bring the celebration to life, setting the perfect soundtrack for a memorable night out. The Mexican (1401 Turtle Creek Blvd in Dallas).

Pyramid Bar at Fairmont Dallas is turning up the heat this Cinco de Mayo with an unforgettable tequila-fueled celebration in partnership with Hornitos. Whether lounging with friends, hosting a festive gathering, or barhopping through local spots, enjoy these delicious Hornitos concoctions.

Hornitos Marg-a-tini: Classic margarita meets martini. It’s smooth, it’s sassy, it’s your new favorite cocktail ($14). Lobby Sips & Samples:| 3:30–5:30 p.m. Free margs anyone? Stop by the lobby for a flavor explosion with complimentary mini sips of: Chipotle Pineapple Margarita – Smoky, sweet, irresistible Jalapeño Watermelon Margarita – Juicy watermelon with a spicy kick; and Dallas Margarita – Hometown twist on the classic.

Cinco de Mayo Family Fun

Spice up your Cinco de Mayo with bold flavors and even bolder deals at Tacodeli. On May 5, enjoy our signature margaritas for just $5 all day long. Pair it with one of our beloved tacos like the new Al Pastor. Cheers to tacos and tequila done right!

Dillas Quesadillas is making it easier (and tastier) than ever to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. On May 5, all Dillas locations are offering a party-worthy deal: $5 regular Primo quesadillas and $5 freshly squeezed limeade jugs—available all day.

Whether you’re looking for a fun family meal, a quick bite before heading out to festivities, or simply a way to enjoy bold, fresh flavors without breaking the bank, Dillas has you covered. Guests can choose from signature favorites like the Lone Star, Founder or Gordo—each packed with high-quality ingredients. And Dillas’ house-made limeade is the perfect refreshing treat for Spring.