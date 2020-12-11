Dallas County Has Deadliest Week Due To COVID With 20 New Deaths Today

Dallas County Repors 1,849 New Cases, 20 New Deaths

DALLAS –“Today we report 1,849 additional new COVID positive cases and 20 deaths. This is already our most deadly week of COVID and the high numbers we have experienced today and over the last several weeks inform medical modelers as to how many serious hospitalizations, ventilator patients, and ultimately deaths we are likely to see next month. The decisions that we make to wear our mask, avoid crowds, and forgo get-togethers will largely determine what our new COVID positive numbers will look like a week to two weeks from now and how many hospitalizations, ICU patients and deaths we have in the weeks that follow.

Any COVID outbreak will eventually lead to a person who is ill-equipped to handle the virus and pays with a grave illness or even their life. That may happen in the immediate family of one of the people in the first level of the outbreak or it may happen three or four degrees of separation later where it is unknown to those who were in the chain of transmission. This is why we talk about the need for patriotism and small community sacrifices now. It’s not just about protecting the people that we can see, it’s about protecting the people who will get the virus from our outbreak and pay a heavy toll.

In order to keep our community and America strong until we can defeat this virus with vaccinations, we must wear our mask. Think of the mask as a vaccination that you wear and we must use our smart decisions and patriotism as a vaccination of good judgment that will protect America in this critical time,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

As of 12:00 pm December 11, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 1,849 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 1,353 confirmed cases and 496 probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 141,303 cases (PCR test), including 1,315 confirmed deaths. There is a cumulative total of 14,922 probable cases (antigen test), including 52 probable deaths.

Twenty additional deaths being reported today include the following:

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital,, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 48 was to 1,117, which is a rate of 42.4 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has increased, with 22.3% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 48 (week ending 11/28/20).

Over the past 30 days, there have been 4,520 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 735 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County, including 681 staff members. Of these cases, 534 have been associated with extracurricular activities, including athletics.

There were 791 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Thursday, December 10. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 501 for the same time-period, which represents around 20 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

