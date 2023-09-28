Dallas County businesses receive $25.9 million in dividends from Texas Mutual

Facebook

As part of this year’s $340 million dividend distribution, 4,808 Dallas County companies received dividends to reinvest in their companies, employees and community

AUSTIN, Texas—Texas Mutual Insurance Company, a policyholder-owned company and the state’s leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance, has distributed $340 million in dividends to over 69,000 Texas businesses, representing approximately 92% of the company’s policyholders. Of those businesses, 4,808 are in Dallas County and received $25.9 million in dividends, which they can use to reinvest back into their businesses and local communities.

Texas Mutual awarded its first dividend in 1999, making this the 25th consecutive year of the program and bringing the total delivered back to Texas businesses to over $4 billion.

“This year, we’re celebrating 25 years of dividends – 25 years of rewarding our policyholders for their dedication to creating safer workplaces and trusting us to protect their businesses,” said Jeanette Ward, president and CEO of Texas Mutual. “We’re proud to have policyholders who are helping us achieve our mission of creating a stronger, safer Texas.”

Policyholders have the opportunity to earn dividends for their commitment to safety and time with Texas Mutual.

“Workplace safety is incredibly important to maintaining the strength of our local workforce,” said Frank Swingle, CEO of Swingle, Collins & Associates. “Our customers understand this importance and continue to demonstrate their commitment to maintaining a culture of workplace safety, and we are proud to see so many of our customers again being recognized by Texas Mutual for this commitment.”

While dividends have been annually awarded since 1999, they are based on performance and therefore are not guaranteed. Additionally, dividends must comply with Texas Department of Insurance regulations.

Visit texasmutual.com/ownershippays to learn more about Texas Mutual’s dividend program.