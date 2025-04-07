Come Shop ‘Til You Drop at the 11th Annual Artison Showcase at Scarborough Renaissance Festival® This Weekend

Facebook

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX: April 12 & 13, come shop ‘til you drop at Scarborough Renaissance Festival’s Artisan Marketplace! This weekend’s 11th annual Artisan Showcase Weekend is the perfect time to discover 200+ shoppes filled with extraordinary handmade treasures and be amazed by the authentic artisan demonstrations. There is something for everyone, at every price point.

This weekend only, you can also get two complimentary 2025 single day tickets to Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) when you bring $350 worth of receipts (for items purchased this weekend only. Some exceptions apply.) from the Festival’s artisan shoppes to the redemption tent outside the main gates between 12:00 noon and 8:00 pm each day.

Visitors can vote for their favorite Artisan/Shoppe in the virtual Best in Show contest at https://www.srfestival.com/fun/themed-weekends/ and have the chance to win a basket filled with treasures from the Scarborough Artisans.

Sunday, April 13th is also Waxahachie Resident Day at Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®). Waxahachie residents can show a valid Waxahachie ID at the Ticket Office (this Sunday only) and receive a $3 discount off of Adult single day tickets.

Guest Artisans this weekend are Adorable Arsenal, The Dancing Hatter, Seneca Creek Ceramic Arts, Spellbound Creations, and Snuggle Dragons. Make sure to check out the 30 new Artisan Shoppes as well!

“Some of the most remarkable artisans can be found at the Artisans Marketplace at Scarborough Renaissance Festival® and the Artisans Showcase weekend allows us to show off all these incredible craftspeople!” says Helaine Thompson, Director of Marketing & Communications. “Our artisans have some of the most fantastic artwork and crafts that you simply can’t find anywhere else. Visitors also have the opportunity to watch how many of these crafts are made as the artisans demonstrate age-old techniques every day of the Festival season. It really makes you appreciate the hard work and artistry that goes into making these pieces. You don’t want to miss it!”

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) is a full day of interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century style that runs Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day Monday, now through May 26, 2025. Visitors will enjoy full-combat jousting (new for 2025), Birds of Prey exhibitions, and 20+ stages of incredible, interactive live entertainment. They can experience Renaissance rides, games of skill, the Mermaid Lagoon, Royal Menagerie Petting Zoo, knighting ceremonies, Living Chess Matches, the Grande Parade, and much, much more. Some attractions require an additional fee.

TikTok phenomenon, Jacques Ze Whipper’s (TikTok @jacqueszewhipper) final weekend of the 2025 season is April 12 & 13 and other limited engagement entertainment includes Hey Nunnie, Nunnie, Lady Prudence, and The Rogues. There are also half a dozen other new shows such as the Washing Well Wenches and Evan Danforth, Hammered Dulcimer Player (TikTok @evan.plays.dulcimer).

When you are ready to take a break, there’s food & drink fit for royalty! Feast on the famous giant smoked Turkey Legs (bigger & better than ever), Scotch Eggs, the largest food-on-a-stick selection in Texas, and grab a Dr Pepper soft drink. There’s also delectable fresh from scratch favorites from the Village Bakery and Pasta Palace, sweet treats at Coco’s; street tacos, the Village Smoker (smoked meats), and more! The Rose & Crown full-service restaurant features Shepherd’s Pie, Bangers & Mash, and daily specials.

Visitors 21 & older can get a taste of the custom blended mead from North Texas’ Breaking Brew Meadery along with other adult beverages at the (17) pubs & taverns. Scarborough’s Certified Cicerone® has chosen a special collection of beer to be featured in select pubs & taverns throughout the 2025 season – look for the “Seamus’ Choice” beers on the pub menus.

Those with discerning pallets can partake in a one-hour beer or wine tasting event. These events take place two times each Festival day and each weekend has a distinct theme and variety. This weekend’s themes are the Wines of Italy and the Beers of Belgium. The seating at the tasting events is limited and they regularly sell out, so visitors are encouraged to purchase their tasting tickets in advance (and at a discount) at www.SRFestival.com. Tasting tickets are $40 each at the events in addition to Festival admission.

Each weekend has a different theme and an array of special events. Upcoming themed weekends and special events are the Celtic/Easter Weekend April 19 & 20 that includes Children’s Highland Games, Scotch Egg Eating Contests, special Celtic & Easter festivities, and College Student Discount Day (Sunday April 20 only). On April 26 & 27 it’s Viking & Barbarian Weekend with costume contests, stein holding competitions, the all new-beard contest, and Community Hero Day on Sunday April 27 (discounts for police, firefighters, EMT & educators).

May themed weekends are Live the Fantasy Weekend May 3 & 4, Chivalry Weekend May 11 & 12, Legends of the Seas May 17 & 18, and The Last Huzzah May 24, 25, & 26. Check out all the details at https://www.srfestival.com/fun/themed-weekends/

Come Step Back in Time for the Time of your Life at the 44th annual Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day Monday, April 5 – May 26, 2025. Costumes designed for a family friendly environment are welcome at Scarborough but are not required.

Some food & drink locations, all of the pubs, and the souvenir shoppes will no longer be accepting cash. Credit, debit, Apple Pay, and other forms of digital payments will be accepted throughout the Festival. Games and rides remain cash only. ATMs and reverse ATMs are conveniently located throughout the Festival.

Single day tickets for the 2025 season are $38 at the gate for Adults (13+) and $18 for Kids (5-12). Kids 4 & under are always Free. Advance date-specific discount tickets are available at www.SRFestival.com and single day discount tickets are available at North Texas Tom Thumb & Albertsons stores.

Located in Waxahachie, Texas, Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) is just 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas, just off I-35E and one hour north of Waco. Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) is sponsored by Dr Pepper, Tom Thumb & Albertsons, and Whataburger.

For more information visit www.SRFestival.com or follow us on Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, & Twitter (SRFestival) or on Instagram (theSRFestival).