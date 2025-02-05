DALLAS BIKE RIDE RETURNS: THE CITY’S ONLY CAR-FREE SOCIAL RIDE FOR ALL AGES

Facebook

Event Brings The Ultimate “Cruise At Your Own Pace” 20-Mile Bike Ride

DALLAS, TX – February 5, 2025 – Dallas Bike Ride makes its highly anticipated return on Saturday, May 17, 2025, with a start time of 8:00 a.m. Back by popular demand, this event promises a fun-filled and family-friendly celebration of cycling and community. With an expected turnout of 4,000 riders, the event invites participants of all ages and abilities to cruise at their own pace past some of Dallas’ most iconic landmarks.

Dallas Bike Ride is bringing back the excitement and success it has inspired in other cities, like Washington D.C. and Philadelphia. The event helps advance local bicycling advocacy by partnering with the Dallas Bicycle Coalition and Bike DFW, organizations dedicated to fostering a healthier and more connected city. A portion of proceeds from the ride will support these groups in their mission to make bicycling safer and more accessible for all. The event is proudly supported by the City of Dallas, the Dallas Sports Commission, Downtown Dallas Inc., and Uptown Dallas Inc., whose collective efforts make this celebration possible.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Dallas Bike Ride back to its roots and offer a unique experience that showcases the city’s beauty and spirit,” said Chris Browne, Managing Director of Dallas Bike Ride. “Our 20-mile car-free inclusive ride brings first-timers, casual bike riders, and avid cyclists from near and far together to foster a strong sense of community, encourage a healthy and sustainable lifestyle, and celebrate the city. This event is more than just a bike ride; it’s a celebration of togetherness, health, and the vibrant culture of Dallas.”

The recreational ride offers a festive atmosphere with snacks, drinks, photo opportunities and live music along the route as participants pass through historic landmarks and neighborhoods such as Reunion Tower, the JFK Memorial, Bishop Arts District, and the Design District, to name a few. Riders will enjoy a 20-mile car-free course that culminates at City Hall with the Methodist Dallas Finish Festival, featuring live music, a beer garden, food trucks, and family-friendly fun.

“We are honored to partner with the Dallas Bike Ride as the Celebration Partner, hosting the Finish Festival at City Hall,” said John Phillips, FACHE, President of Methodist Dallas Medical Center. “This event aligns with our mission to promote health and wellness in our community, and we’re excited to celebrate with riders of all ages as they experience the joy of cycling through our vibrant city.”

Before the May 17 event, attendees are invited to join the Packet Pickup Party on Friday, May 16, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.. The celebration includes entertainment, refreshments, and exclusive offerings from Dallas Bike Ride partners. Riders will also have the chance to get a free bike safety check and gear up at the Official Dallas Bike Ride Merch Shop. Check out the complete weekend schedule of events here.

Dallas Bike Ride also offers convenient and affordable bike rentals to help make bicycling more accessible for those who don’t own a bike, out of town visitors, or groups looking for a fun outing.

To learn more about the 2025 Dallas Bike Ride, visit DallasBikeRide.com.

REGISTRATION:

To register or volunteer for the Dallas Bike Ride and for more information, please visit DallasBikeRide.com. The ride is created for participants of all ages (3+) and cycling levels. Riders ages 3-7 years old are free to ride, and children 8-17 are always half price. Adult standard registration ranges from $65–$85 (up-to-date pricing can be found on the website). Bike and helmet rentals, and commemorative cycling jerseys and t-shirts are also available. Registration includes a 2025 Dallas Bike Ride water bottle, access to the 20-mile car-free course, and Rider ID Kit. Premier hospitality packages and group pricing are also available.

2025 COURSE:

Visit https://dallasbikeride.com/ ride-information to view the official 2025 Course Map.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION:

Follow Dallas Bike Ride on social media: @DallasBikeRide and #DallasBikeRide for updates and bicycling tips.

ABOUT DALLAS BIKE RIDE:

Founded in 2017, Dallas Bike Ride (DBR) is the Dallas-Fort Worth region’s premier recreational bicycling event. The Ride celebrates the people, places, and culture of Dallas, TX while providing unprecedented car-free access to iconic sites. The event raises awareness and support for various local nonprofits through community programs. The event is operated by American Bike Ride, a leading organizer of iconic bicycling events in the United States. With other flagship events including the DC Bike Ride and the Philly Bike Ride, the company aims to promote active lifestyles, community engagement, and the exploration of American cities’ cultural and historical significance. American Bike Ride is committed to creating unforgettable experiences that prioritize safety, sustainability, and inclusivity for riders of all ages and abilities. For more information, visit https://dallasbikeride.com/.

ABOUT METHODIST DALLAS MEDICAL CENTER:

Methodist Health System (Methodist) is a faith-based organization with a Mission to improve and save lives through compassionate, quality healthcare. For nearly a century, Dallas-based Methodist Health System has been a trusted choice for health and wellness, offering nationally recognized medical services, a network of 12 hospitals (through ownership and affiliation), and more than two-dozen clinics located throughout the region. Methodist has renowned teaching programs, innovative research, and a strong commitment to the community. The non-profit Methodist Health System provided more than $155 million in charity care in fiscal year 2024, with an operating revenue of more than $2 billion and an Aa3 Moody’s credit rating. Additional information is available at MethodistHealthSystem.org.