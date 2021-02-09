Walmart and Sam’s Club Pharmacies in Texas to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Walmart is a preferred retail pharmacy partner in 22 states, including Texas

DALLAS, TEXAS, Feb. 9, 2021 – Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Texas through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on Feb 12, 2021. Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available, making it convenient to get vaccinated while allocation lasts.

Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Texas which can be found at the Texas Department of Health and Human Services website. More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to healthcare. While initial vaccine supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacists and technicians stand ready to help expand vaccine access across the country.

In consultation with Center for Disease Control (CDC) and states, we took into account the population density, customer demographics, infection rates and availability of local healthcare resources among other factors to identify many of the participating locations, including pharmacies located in a Medically Underserved Areas, as designated by the Health Resources and Services Administration.

“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better – and healthier lives – in Texas, and we take that role very seriously,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness. “We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”

Walmart is partnering with the CDC and states to move as quickly as possible to help administer vaccines to eligible populations in participating states. For a list of stores in each state administering the vaccine under the federal agreement, visit www.corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine

“The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program is another important step in public health’s effort to vaccinate Texans,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services. “It means more vaccines available to more people in more places, and we appreciate the pharmacies’ willingness to help vaccinate our priority populations.”

In addition to the 22 states where Walmart will support the vaccination efforts as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, the retailer is also currently administering vaccinations under the jurisdiction allocation in 11 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines. In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine. Customers are asked to create a profile, which will help to ensure customers receive the second dose of the vaccine in the timeframe required. You do not have to be a member of Sam’s Club to sign-up for an appointment. Appointments are available seven days a week, but exact timing will vary based on local availability of the vaccine.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will continue to support states and the federal government to help increase the accessibility and availability of COVID-19 vaccines. To stay up to date on how Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting the vaccine rollout, visit https://corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.

About Walmart in Texas

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. In Texas we serve customers at 593 retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery and Walmart.com. We are proud to employ 158,000 associates in Texas. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $76.7 billion with Texas suppliers in fiscal year 2020 and supporting 274,413 Texas supplier jobs. Walmart continues to be a leader in employment opportunity, sustainability, and corporate philanthropy. In fiscal year 2020, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $111.4 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Texas. Learn more at corporate.walmart.com.

