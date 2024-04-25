Harmony Public Schools-North Texas to Host a Job Fair

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

[DALLAS/FORT WORTH] — Harmony Public Schools, the largest STEM-focused charter public school network in Texas, is hosting a job fair in North Texas this week.

The job fair will be held Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to noon at Harmony Science Academy-Carrollton, located at 1024 W. Rosemeade Parkway, Building 2.

Harmony is looking for individuals who are interested in inspiring and preparing students to excel in college and beyond. Harmony is hiring teachers (all subject areas) and support staff for our secondary schools (grades 6-12) in North Texas.

Interested applicants can find the full list of available opportunities at https://harmonytx.org/ careers.

Harmony offers competitive salaries, with the average teacher salary of $67,000. However, Harmony teachers may earn up to $100,000 annually With additional bonuses for teacher experience, hard-to-teach subjects, club sponsorship and selection to the Teacher Incentive Allotment pool.

Harmony also offers comprehensive benefits, career growth and paid professional development opportunities, as well as early release Fridays at 1 p.m. each week.

Pre-screening/interviews will take place on site. Applicants are encouraged to bring copies of their resume. Walk-ins are also welcomed.

To register for the event, click on the registration link.

Harmony’s North Texas District offers 17 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in eight North Texas cities, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Carrollton, Euless, Garland, Grand Prairie, Plano and in Waco.