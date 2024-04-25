Galloway Makes Physical Education Enjoyable for Highlands Scholars

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Candice Galloway finds ways to make Physical Education class enjoyable for Highlands Elementary scholars, regardless of their level of athletic ability.

“I motivate, encourage and demonstrate a lot of things,” Galloway said. “I try to be uplifting and incorporate multiple things into the same day.”

Galloway, in her eighth year teaching PE at the campus, is the 2023-2024 Highlands Elementary Teacher of the Year.

“I was shocked,” Galloway said. “I didn’t even realize my name was on the ballot. When (Principal Victoria) Collins announced it, I ran down the hallway. I was so excited. I am very appreciative that my peers see the things I do in school. I’ve seen Kindergartners all the way through to fifth grade.”

Galloway incorporates hula hoops and scooters into her lessons, plus a game that resembles dodgeball.

She also encourages scholars to pursue athletics in middle school, when they show some promise.

A Cedar Hill citizen, Galloway’s son will attend Lake Ridge Elementary’s Pre-K 3 Montessori Program starting in August.

Galloway was born in Illinois but moved to Vallejo, California – in the San Francisco Bay Area – where she competed in both basketball and track & field. She earned both a Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree from San Jose State University in Athletic Training.

Galloway went on to work as an athletic trainer for the San Jose State Spartans and the University of California at Santa Cruz Banana Slugs.

Prior to that, she worked in a variety of customer service-related roles, something that has helped with communications skills.

Galloway and her husband have known each other since high school in Vallejo. They moved to Texas, picking Austin first before settling in the Metroplex.

“It’s been a great move,” Galloway said. “A lot of our friends from California have moved to Texas, too. It’s nice having my friends, who are basically my family, here.”

Galloway traveled to China to teach English Second Language (ESL) to third graders when she received the call that she’d been hired at CHISD.

Galloway said she is grateful for Collins’ open door policy and the “great support” from the campus administration.