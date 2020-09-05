Winter Park Is Open For Business Come Winter

Just Add Snow

There are many things we might not look forward to these days with the continued threat of COVID-19.

Here is a story you can look forward to though; Skiing in Colorado.

Specifically skiing in Winter Park. The Winter Park Resort opens November 18, 2020.

Winter packages are available now and even better, the winter vacation packages are cancellation-easy if made by September 14.

Since Colorado is such a drive-friendly destination for North Texas, a ski trip come late fall must just be the thing to get rid of some of the COVID-weight you are complaining about too.

And the local Colorado resorts are adjusting to the new Covid-era.

Winter Park Resort is not only offering winter vacation packages that include discounted lodging, but also lift tickets, activities and tours – all with a cancellation policy so travelers can book with confidence in case travel restrictions should change.

If a traveler is past the cancellation window, he or she can rebook for later in the season or for the following season with no additional fees.

Winter Park is continuing to monitor mandates, restrictions and guidelines to help keep employees, guests and the local community safe and healthy. The resort’s plan is to open and operate with modifications for the 20/21 winter season as conditions allow.

While Winter Park is noted for its terrain, variety of winter activities, unique atmosphere and drivability from Dallas, the resort is also recognized for its promise of cleanliness procedures too.

Mountain Vacations Rejuvenate

“We believe in the power of rejuvenation that a mountain vacation can bring. The pure exhilaration and unspoiled natural beauty of Winter Park is an ideal place to recharge and reset, which we all need now more than ever. We’re excited to invite guests to join us this winter, while keeping the health and safety of our employees, guests and community paramount,” said Liz Agostin, Winter Park Resort director of marketing.

Located 67 miles from Denver, Winter Park Resort offers more than 3,000 acres of world-class terrain. The Resort is nestled along the Continental Divide and is known for its unspoiled, pure nature and authentic Colorado vibe. Winter Park Resort is owned by Alterra Mountain Company and offers the Ikon Pass, the new standard in season passes. For more information, visit www.winterparkresort.com.

Save

Comments

comments