“Come from Away” Opens at Bass Hall

“Come from Away” opens Oct. 19 and runs through Oct. 24, as touring Broadway shows return to Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) at Bass Performance Hall. The remarkable true story of 7,000 passengers who were stranded in Gander, a small Newfoundland town, has several local connections.

“Come from Away” Cast Members

Two well-known actors who started their careers in the Dallas area, Chamblee Ferguson and Julie Johnson, are featured in the touring production. Another local connection is Captain Beverley Bass, who piloted American Airlines Flight 49, traveling from Paris to DFW on Sept. 11, 2001. Captain Bass is a graduate of TCU and she is also a resident of Dallas-Fort Worth. The stranded passengers, who came from many different countries, were warmly welcomed by the town’s residents during their stay.

American Airlines, a long-standing partner of Performing Arts Fort Worth, the Consulate of General Canada, and the national tour of “Come from Away” invited local residents who were passengers on Flight 49 to attend the show and an opening night reception. Tickets are available online at basshall.com, or by calling the PAFW ticket office at 817-212-4280.

PAFW Broadway Season

The return of “Cats” in an all-new production is just in time for the holiday season. Next up is contemporary musical “Dear Evan Hansen,” opening in Jan. 2022.The season continues into summertime, with a reimagined production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Oklahama!”

“Jesus Christ Superstar” returns with a new production that is uniquely fresh and inspiring. The 2021-2022 season concludes with “Mean Girls,” featuring a book by Tina Fey. “Hamilton,” rescheduled to January 18-February 6, 2022, is a season add-on. Tickets for the original June 9-28, 2020, dates will be honored for the new dates. A separate exchange and on-sale window will be announced at a later date. Patrons that purchase new 2021-2022 Broadway at the Bass season tickets will have pre-sale access to secure tickets to “Hamilton.”

Performing Arts Fort Worth also announced the highly anticipated return of Disney’s “The Lion King” will be part of the 2022-2023 Broadway at the Bass season. 2021-2022 season ticket holders that renew their seats for the 2022-2023 season will have priority access to “The Lion King.” For more information about Performing Arts Fort Worth, or to purchase tickets for any of the shows, please visit basshall.com.