Collegiate Prep Rising Fourth Grade To Be Featured in Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Michael Thompson is a 9-year-old rising fourth grader at Collegiate Prep Elementary. The Cedar Hill citizen already owns a business and this Saturday night, he will be honored during the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Thompson and his younger brothers, Jordan, 7, a Collegiate Prep rising third grader and Jalen, 4, a Collegiate Prep rising Pre-K scholar, started “Black Boys Meditate” a few months ago.

Michael will be recognized with a bronze Jefferson Award and featured on the Nickelodeon awards at 7 p.m. Central Standard Time on Saturday.

“This national spotlight highlights Michael’s significant impact at such a young age, proving that kids have the power to change the world,” said Helsa Thompson, Michael’s mother. “This prestigious accolade celebrates young change makers who inspire others through service, and Michael’s extraordinary contributions are a shining example of this mission.”

The business grew out of Aura House, a Cedar Hill-based meditation and yoga center that Helsa started in February 2023.

“The impact of ‘Black Boys Meditate’ is already substantial,” Helsa said. “’The Affirmation Alphabet’ is utilized in various elementary school classrooms, the ‘Color and Calm’ coloring books are sold on Amazon and the ‘Family and Flow’ yoga classes are a community favorite. This project is dedicated to uplifting underserved communities through mindfulness.”

Through Michael’s leadership, Black Boys Meditate has been part of an expo for Black-owned businesses at the Shops at Redbird in Dallas as well as a student business expo at Collegiate Prep.

Michael discovered the Nickelodeon opportunity through the Southwest Suburban Dallas Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc.

Michael is business-minded, while Jordan leads the creative efforts. Michael even has a succession plan to let Jordan and Jalen lead the businesses in the next couple of years, while Michael pursues his next venture. Sparkjoy.

“I want to sell clothes that make people feel good about themselves,” Michael said.