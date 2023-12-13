Facebook

Clouds from our next storm system have arrived, and widespread rain is on the way.

Today we’ll be mostly cloudy and mostly dry, though you could get a few sprinkles west of I-35. It will be a cool day with highs in the upper 50’s to around 60°. Tonight we drop down to the low 40’s.

Tomorrow our rain chances bump up a bit as our next system gets closer, especially in the afternoon/evening hours. Friday the bulk of the rain moves in, and it looks like rain will be with us at least most of the day – though most of the rain will probably be focused on the first half of the day. We could see a few rumbles of thunder, but I think most of it will just be straight rain. Saturday we could see some leftover moisture in the morning, but I think we are mostly dry. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the low 60’s.

We’ll be in the low-mid 50’s this weekend, with skies clearing by Sunday. We’re back in the upper 50’s/low 60’s for next week, and I’m watching for another storm system that could arrive sometime the following weekend.