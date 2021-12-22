City of Hutchins Hosts 33rd Annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Hutchins Celebrates Christmas With Parade

HUTCHINS – It has been 33 years – since 1989 – that the City of Hutchins has held its annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting.

With the exception of last year that is, when the pandemic shut down all the festivals in the Best Southwest area.

However, this year made up for the loss of last year’s celebration as residents, business owners, and city staff and officials were in full force this past Saturday to celebrate the kick-off of the holiday season in Hutchins.

The city’s annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony was a success and Hutchins city staff said there were over 250 people in attendance for the event.

“We are pleased to host this event this year,” said City of Hutchins Mayor Mario Vasquez. “It is good to see families and neighbors getting together to celebrate and socialize.”

Students from Wilmer-Hutchins High School also took center stage at the festivities. Among the highlights of the lineup were the Wilmer-Hutchins High School Cheerleaders, Band, and JROTC, the Invent dance group, as well as floats by FedEx and the Hutchins Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association.

“Wilmer-Hutchins High School band and dance teams really make the event special,” Hutchins Interim City Administrator Guy Brown said. “It was a real treat to have them in our community.”

There were also 150 gift baskets given out to the children in attendance, with milk and cookies available for visitors too.

Starting at 6 p.m. the parade departed from Campbell Park and followed Denton Street, Palestine Street, Main Street and Hickman Street before stopping at the Hutchins Community Center for all to enjoy the performances together. Following the performance by the Wilmer Hutchins High School Band, Mayor Vasquez concluded the festivities by counting down to the Christmas tree lighting at 7 p.m.