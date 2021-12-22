“The Green Knight” Wins North Texas Film Critics Association Best Film of 2021   

Facebook

DALLAS – The North Texas Film Critics Association (NTFCA) announced this morning “The Green Knight” as the best film of 2021, according to the results of its annual critic’s poll. Other films nominated for the category included “West Side Story,” “Dune” and “Spencer.”

“This year offered a variety of films. Earlier this week our membership narrowed down the categories to a strong selection for final voting, the winners are listed below,” said NTFCA President Rita Cook. “Like I have said many times in the past movies will always be a way to connect with other cultures and ideas. The importance of creating a connection with other cultures through film as the world continues to offer challenges in so many ways is a necessity in our lives right now. The membership of the North Texas Film Critics Association is proud to announce our final nominees for our 12 categories and we have certainly offered a variety of worthy nominations.”

The North Texas Film Critics Association spends countless hours throughout the year viewing films to determine each year’s “best” in 12 categories. Most recently added was the GARY MURRAY AWARD for Best Ensemble, in honor of the organizations well-loved past president. This year that honor went to “The French Dispatch.”

Winners were announced this morning and are as follows.

BEST PICTURE

The Green Knight

BEST ACTOR

Nicolas Cage – Pig

BEST ACTRESS

Kristen Stewart- Spencer

BEST DIRECTOR

Denis Villenueve – Dune

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jeffrey Wright – The French Dispatch

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Tilda Swinton – The French Dispatch

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER

Greig Fraser – Dune

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Lamb – (Iceland)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Summer of Soul

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Raya and the Last Dragon

BEST NEWCOMER

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

GARY MURRAY AWARD (Best Ensemble)

The French Dispatch

About the North Texas Film Critics Association: The North Texas Film Critic Association consists of 15 broadcast, print and online journalists from throughout the North Texas area.