“The Green Knight” Wins North Texas Film Critics Association Best Film of 2021   

DALLAS – The North Texas Film Critics Association (NTFCA) announced this morning “The Green Knight” as the best film of 2021, according to the results of its annual critic’s poll. Other films nominated for the category included “West Side Story,” “Dune” and “Spencer.”
“This year offered a variety of films. Earlier this week our membership narrowed down the categories to a strong selection for final voting, the winners are listed below,” said NTFCA President Rita Cook. “Like I have said many times in the past movies will always be a way to connect with other cultures and ideas. The importance of creating a connection with other cultures through film as the world continues to offer challenges in so many ways is a necessity in our lives right now. The membership of the North Texas Film Critics Association is proud to announce our final nominees for our 12 categories and we have certainly offered a variety of worthy nominations.”
The North Texas Film Critics Association spends countless hours throughout the year viewing films to determine each year’s “best” in 12 categories. Most recently added was the GARY MURRAY AWARD for Best Ensemble, in honor of the organizations well-loved past president. This year that honor went to “The French Dispatch.”
Winners were announced this morning and are as follows.
BEST PICTURE
The Green Knight
BEST ACTOR
Nicolas Cage – Pig
BEST ACTRESS
Kristen Stewart- Spencer
BEST DIRECTOR
Denis Villenueve – Dune
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Jeffrey Wright – The French Dispatch
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Tilda Swinton – The French Dispatch
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER
Greig Fraser – Dune
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Lamb – (Iceland)
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Summer of Soul
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Raya and the Last Dragon
BEST NEWCOMER
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
GARY MURRAY AWARD (Best Ensemble)
The French Dispatch
About the North Texas Film Critics Association: The North Texas Film Critic Association consists of 15 broadcast, print and online journalists from throughout the North Texas area.