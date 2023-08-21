City of Ferris Contains Early Morning Fire, Reminds Residents of Burn Ban

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

FERRIS – A fast moving fire on Mohundro Road in Ferris broke out this morning at around 11:45 a.m.

The fire has been contained with not only the Ferris Department of Public Safety on hand, but city administration also on site assisting.

“In these conditions it is all hands on deck,” said Ferris City Manager Brooks Williams.

The City of Wilmer Fire Department was also dispatched to the fast-moving fire to assist in mutual aid.

The fire, which was contained within an hour involved four acres, was a private property in the county, with a Ferris address. Williams said it was ignited from a spark from a welding device.

“The Ferris DPS anticipates being at this location until at least 3 p.m. this afternoon to confirm the fire has been extinguished with no surprises,” Williams said.

The heat in the area is still in the triple digits all week and Ferris DPS offers these tips: avoid throwing cigarette butts out of windows or even on the ground, don’t drag trailer chains that can easily spark a fire, don’t park cars on dry vegetation that could cause a spark, avoid welding outside near dry vegetation and grass, and clear dry brush and vegetation away from your home.

As a reminder, Ellis County, where Ferris is located is still under a burn ban.