Construction of the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) 12th Street Station in Plano will begin on Saturday, August 26.

DART Red Line light rail service north of CityLine/Bush Station in Richardson will be suspended between 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, through the end of scheduled service. Regular scheduled service will be available on Sunday. August 27.

Non-DART branded shuttle buses operated by a third-party bus company will provide service between CityLine/Bush Station, Downtown Plano Station, and Parker Road Station for passengers. Passengers should look for the charter buses at the red “Rail Disruption” bus stop signs located near each station to board a shuttle bus. DART personnel will be stationed on the platforms to provide directions and assistance.

The DART 12th Street Station will provide easy transfer opportunities between the Red and Orange lines and the future DART Silver Line, providing greater access to the rest of the DART light rail network. The stations will include 313 parking places, 5 DART bus bays, and easy access to the future Cotton Belt Regional Trail.

The 26-mile DART Silver Line project, operating on the historic Cotton Belt Corridor, extends between DFW Airport and Shiloh Road in Plano, traversing seven cities between DFW Airport, Grapevine, Coppell, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison, Richardson, and Plano, and include 10 stations along the alignment.

The primary purpose of the Silver Line is to provide passenger rail connections and service that will improve mobility, accessibility and system linkages to major employment, population, and activity centers in the northern part of the DART service area.

When completed, the Silver Line will connect with the Trinity Metro TEXRail commuter rail line at DFW North station, providing access to Downtown Fort Worth and various other Tarrant County locales. The Silver Line will also provide access to the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) A-train commuter rail line connecting to Denton County locations, DART’s Green Line, connecting to Dallas Love Field and Downtown Dallas via Downtown Carrollton Station, and DART’s Red and Orange Lines at CityLine/Bush Station, giving riders easy access to Downtown Plano and the eastern side of the DART network.