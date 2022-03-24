City of DeSoto Bidder Notice – PEST CONTROL SERVICES

Facebook

CITY OF DESOTO

INVITATION TO BID

SOLICITATION NUMBER: DEA-2202-ITB

RELEASE DATE:

March 15, 2022

DUE DATE: April 1, 2022 at 1:30 P.M.

Bid Title: PEST CONTROL SERVICES

The City of DeSoto, Texas, is accepting sealed bids for pest control services for the Development Services Department.

Sealed bids will be received and time stamped at the Action Center located at 211 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX 75115 until 1:30 P.M. on Friday, April 1, 2022. Bids will be opened and firm names read out loud at 2:00 P.M. Any proposal received after 1:30P.M. On April 1, 2022, regardless of the mode of delivery, shall be returned unopened.

Statement of Work and other proposal documents can be downloaded from www.publicpurchase.com or requested from the Purchasing Division via email [email protected] The City is not responsible for any vendor’s cost associated with the preparation of bid documents.

The City of DeSoto reserves the right to reject any or all bids, in whole or part, to waive any informality in any proposal or accept proposals which, in its discretion, is in the best interest of the City of DeSoto.