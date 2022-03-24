RFP for subcontractors and suppliers for construction of the Duncanville Fire Station #1

Facebook

CORE Construction, Inc., Construction Manager at Risk for Waco ISD is requesting Competitive Proposals from subcontractors and suppliers for construction of the Duncanville Fire Station #1. This is a request for proposals based on 100% Construction Documents.

Proposals are due on April 7th , 2022, by 2:00 pm CST via email to [email protected], through Building Connected or by hand delivery to CORE Construction, 6320 Research Road, Frisco, TX 75033.

• PRE-BID INFO: A virtual pre-bid will be held on*** TUESDAY, MARCH 24, AT 2:00PM*** via MS TEAMS. Please see link below for access:

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_NTMwOGE1ZWUtZmZiYy00ZmEyLWEzMWEtMDI4NGViMmQ5NDk4%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2244aa2f4e-7160-484f-a981-e46fcca0834c%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22d0cfeee0-c54a-4c69-930a-c2c663def20b%22%7d

• Duncanville Trade Partner Outreach Event- March 22, 2022, 4-5 PM ***In Person or Virtual***

Address: TBD

MS Teams Link: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_OGYyMzZkZDItZDc4NC00YWZjLWE1YTAtN2FjOWNiODUwMjI2%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2244aa2f4e-7160-484f-a981-e46fcca0834c%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22d0cfeee0-c54a-4c69-930a-c2c663def20b%22%7d

Please reach out via Building Connected or contact Koby Lawson at [email protected]

Plans are available via Building Connected and area plan rooms.

All interested subcontractors and suppliers including Local, HUB, MBE, WBE AND SBE are encouraged to participate.