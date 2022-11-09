Chism Emphasizes ‘Competitive Maturity’ for 2022-2023 Cedar Hill Boys Basketball Team

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill High School head boys basketball coach Corey Chism is emphasizing the concept of ‘competitive maturity’ as he enters his fourth season as head coach of the program.

“Competitive maturity is about knowing what it takes to win at the varsity level,” Chism said. “Just because you have more talent than your opponent doesn’t mean you’re automatically going to win. In Year 4, these are my players. They’ve taken on the culture of the program and my personality.”

The Longhorns had a winning record in Chism’s third season (18-16), but they missed an opportunity to advance to the playoffs when they lost at Mansfield, 64-61, in their regular season finale. Cedar Hill trailed the Tigers by double digits, surged ahead to a four point lead in the final two minutes and lost in the final moments.

Chism, a Cedar Hill High School Class of 2021 Graduate, said the Longhorns never should have been in a position where they faced a ‘win or go home’ situation. He pointed to a 62-61 home loss to DeSoto on a buzzer beater that also made the playoff path more difficult.

“Last year’s district race was so tight – I’d never seen anything like that in my career,” Chism said.

Two returning starters – seniors Savon Price and Jeremy Watkins – return for the Longhorns, but they must find a way to replace the 20 points per game of All-State Guard Jason Justice, who’s now a freshman on the Hardin Simmons University Men’s Basketball Team in Abilene.

“We’ll have to divide that scoring up between multiple players,” Chism said.

Chism is optimistic about the Junior Varsity players who will make the leap to varsity this season. The JV Team won District 6A-11 last season with players such as juniors Nicholas Addison and Trenton Thomas and sophomore Jerrin Goodwin.

Senior John Foster has transferred to Cedar Hill from Waxahachie Life.

During the offseason, the Longhorns have worked on “strength, conditioning and speed.”

Chism credits the team’s speed coach, Kevin Benjamin, with helping the program this season. Benjamin is the Longhorns’ head boys track and field coach and the wide receiver coach for the CHHS Football Team.

The Longhorns will open the season on November 12 vs. defending Class 3A Champion Dallas Madison in the Jimmy Gales Showcase at PC Cobb Fieldhouse in Dallas; the teams split last season. Cedar Hill will face Wilmer Hutchins in the home opener on November 18.

Chism said 6A-11 will be challenging as always, as “Mansfield Legacy and Dallas Skyline made the district even tougher.”

“Every team in the district is a year better,” Chism said.

Cedar Hill will open 6A-11 competition on December 20 at Waxahachie.

“We’re going to have to be very consistent every Tuesday and Friday night with what we do,” Chism said. “Little things are going to mean a lot to this team. We have to be detail oriented to be successful.”

Cedar Hill Boys Basketball Schedule

November 12 vs. Dallas Madison (Jimmy Gales Showcase), 3:30 p.m.

November 15 at Fort Worth Eastern Hills, 6:30 p.m.

November 18 vs. Wilmer Hutchins, 7:30 p.m. (Home Opener)

November 21 vs. Dallas Pinkston (Massive Monday), 6:30 p.m.

November 26 vs. TACA, 1:30 p.m.

November 29 vs. South Garland, 8 p.m.

December 1-3 at Lewisville Invitational, TBA

December 8-10 Cedar Hill Lions Club Tournament

December 16 at Grand Prairie, 7:30 p.m.

December 20 at Waxahachie, 7:30 p.m. (District Opener)

December 27-29 at Dallas ISD Coca Cola Classic

January 3 vs. Duncanville, 7:30 p.m.

January 6 at Mansfield, 7:30 p.m.

January 10 vs. Dallas Skyline, 7:30 p.m.

January 13 at DeSoto, 7:30 p.m.

January 17 vs. Mansfield Legacy, 7:30 p.m.

January 20 at Mansfield Lake Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

January 24 vs. Waxahachie, 7:30 p.m.

January 27 at Duncanville, 7:30 p.m.

January 31 vs. Mansfield, 7:30 p.m.

February 3 at Dallas Skyline, 7:30 p.m.

February 7 vs. DeSoto, 7:30 p.m.

February 10 at Mansfield Legacy, 7:30 p.m.

February 14 vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 7:30 p.m.