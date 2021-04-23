CHISD Trustee Dr. Keisha Lankford Earns “Outstanding Texan” Award

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Texas Legislative Black Caucus Select Keisha Lankford As “Outstanding Texan”

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill Independent School District Trustee Dr. Keisha Lankford was proud to be selected as an “Outstanding Texan” by the Texas Legislative Black Caucus.

“Anytime you can receive recognition for the work you do, it is a blessing,” said Lankford, who was elected to the CHISD Board in 2019. “To be honored amongst your peers is a highlight, and it inspires you to continue your purpose.”

Lankford was nominated by Texas State Representative Carl Sherman. Rep. Sherman is a former DeSoto Mayor who represents the Best Southwest region in the State Legislature.

The honor is presented every two years during the Texas Legislative Session. Former CHISD Board President Fran Ruben, the first African American to be elected to public office in Cedar Hill (in 1993).

Sherman was honored to nominate Lankford for the “Outstanding Texan” award.

“Dr. Lankford has not only been instrumental over the years in advancing racial justice and social equality through her continual attention to education, but she has also taken a strong leadership role over the past 20+ years in the exemplification of necessary engagement and empowerment tools needed for success,” Sherman said.

“Congratulations to Dr. Lankford, and I look forward to working with her and creating meaningful change in the future.”

A History of Educating & Empowering Parents

This is the second award that Lankford has earned this year. In February, she was presented with the Dr. Pearl C. Anderson Award, from Elite News. The award honors the legacy of a Dallas-based advocate for education.

“My husband, Dr. Oliver Lankford, and I have been working in the Cedar Hill community for more than 20 years – educating and empowering parents,” Lankford said. “Humility is key, because it’s all God’s Work.”

The Lankfords own and operate “The Avenue,” a non-profit that “advocates for young people and helps children with hardships.” One of its locations is in Cedar Hill. They also own Lankford Avenue, which counsels adults who “have had challenges with the law.”

Lankford earned her Doctorate in Christian Education from Trinity Valley Baptist College in Kennedale.

She earned a Master’s Degree in Sociology/Counseling from Texas A&M-Commerce and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology with a Criminology emphasis and a minor in Business from A&M-Commerce. She’s also the proud parent of four children and three grandchildren.

