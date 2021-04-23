Duncanville Receives the State Environmental Award and a Share of $2 Million in Prize Money

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Duncanville Receives 2021 Governor’s Community Achievement Awards

Duncanville, Texas – Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) has recognized Duncanville as one of ten winners of the 2021 Governor’s Community Achievement Awards (GCAA) for outstanding community improvement. KTB, in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), has awarded the GCAA to Texas communities for more than 50 years. This year, the ten winning communities will share $2 million in landscape funding from TxDOT; Duncanville will receive $210,000 for a landscaping project.

The award is one of the most coveted annual environmental and community improvement honors in Texas. A community’s environmental program is judged by a group of diverse, multi-sector judges on achievements in seven environmental and community improvement areas: public awareness and outreach, environmental education, beautification and community improvement, litter prevention and cleanup, solid waste management, litter law and illegal dumping enforcement.

Duncanville is proud to receive this award. The City of Duncanville and Keep Duncanville Beautiful, a Keep Texas Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful affiliate, have partnered on environmental and beautification programs which include, but are not limited to:

a Household Hazardous Waste event in the spring;

two city-wide Operation: Clean Duncanville events in the spring and fall;

a Property Improvement Program that assists property owners who are unable to make home repairs due to life circumstances;

an Annual Garden Workshop in the spring; and

proactive efforts to enforce codes and combat illegal dumping.

Save

“The Governor’s Community Achievement Award is a positive recognition of the Keep Duncanville Beautiful board’s hard work, commitment, and success in the beautification of our community,” said Duncanville Mayor Barry L. Gordon.

The GCAA program has recognized outstanding communities since 1969, with TxDOT providing landscaping award funding since 1985. Duncanville will be honored during KTB’s Annual Conference, which will take place virtually from June 29 through July 1. Other winning communities include Athens, Denton, Friendswood, Gatesville, Cuero, Mansfield, McKinney, Muenster, and San Saba.

