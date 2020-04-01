CHISD Releases 2020 Graduation Plans

Dr. Hudson’s Daily District Update 4/1/20

Dear Longhorn Nation,

On behalf of the Cedar Hill Independent School District, I strongly support Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to extend the disaster declaration to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). This is the correct action given the recommendations by medical leaders at the federal, state and local levels. Last month when Cedar Hill ISD announced it will be closed indefinitely, it meant that the District will not reopen until it is deemed safe by federal, state and local officials. We all have a responsibility to “flatten the curve” and protect our friends and loved ones from COVID-19 and I appreciate your support!

Although schools statewide are shut down to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), it is Cedar Hill ISD’s intention, as we continue to be in talks with health officials, to keep the May 21, 2020 graduation ceremonies for Collegiate High School and Cedar Hill High School as scheduled.

However, please note that if current social distancing restrictions continue and May graduations cannot be held, CHISD graduations will be moved to June 25, 2020 with the times below:

Cedar Hill Collegiate High School at 5 pm

Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts (1110 W. Debbie Lane)

Cedar Hill High School at 7:30pm

Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts (1110 W. Debbie Lane)

On our Board approved 2019-20 school calendar, Bad Weather Make-Up Days are April 10 and April 13. Those days will now be “break days” for teachers and scholars. Teachers and scholars have been working diligently through Flex Learning for the past three weeks making the most of a difficult situation. Scholars will not have any flex learning assignments, nor will teachers have any required work hours on April 10 and April 13.

Also, our nutrition staff will not distribute Grab and Go meals on April 10 and April 13; they will hand out enough meals on Thursday, April 9 to make up for the two days off. It is my hope that our staff and families will use these “break days” to relax and enjoy time with loved ones.

AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) is a program designed to increase student achievement, writing skills and group learning skills. For the 2020-21 school year, CHISD is expanding AVID to the incoming sixth grade scholars at Permenter Middle School and Bessie Coleman Middle School and to ninth-graders entering Cedar Hill High School. At 3 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday, April 2), we will host an AVID Facebook Live Event with Lawrence Galloway, Director of State & Federal Programs, who oversees the AVID Program. Please visit the District’s Facebook page (@CedarHillISD) to participate in the Facebook Live event; remember AVID applications are due April 10.

Finally, I would like to remind you that all CHISD school playgrounds are closed to support social distancing. The playgrounds are closed and will not be accessible until further notice. We understand that our scholars thoroughly enjoy these playgrounds, but the decision was made with community safety in mind.

Sincerely,

Dr. Gerald B. Hudson

Superintendent of Schools

Cedar Hill Independent School District

