Chase Rice and KC and The Sunshine Band Coming To Arlington

Concert Tickets On Sale Now for Chase Rice, KC and The Sunshine Band

(Arlington, TX; June 2022)—Polish up your two-step and dig out your bell bottoms: The Levitt Pavilion is bringing country music star Chase Rice and disco legends KC and The Sunshine Band to Downtown Arlington this fall, as headline acts for a pair of ticketed fundraiser concerts benefiting the popular outdoor venue’s signature free live music series.

Chase Rice will ride into town on Sat., Sept. 10, along with special guests Scooter Brown Band and Palmer Anthony. KC and The Sunshine Band will shake their booties onto the Levitt stage on Sat., Sept. 24, following an opening performance from special guests Retrophonics. (More below about each act.) Tickets for both shows are available now.

Rice and KC are the latest entries to the roster of A-list artists to headline a Levitt ticketed show, typically offered two-three times each season. (Other Levitt fundraiser concert alumni include 38 Special, Barenaked Ladies, the Doobie Brothers, Robert Earl Keen, and Styx.) The Levitt’s first ticketed performance for 2022 happened on June 25, helmed by Boston lead vocalist Tommy DeCarlo.

Ticket sales for both September shows will support the Levitt’s annual series of 50 free concerts, which happen May-October and feature a genre-diverse mix of local favorites, emerging artists, Grammy-winning globe trotters, and popular regional/indie artists.

Highlights from the 2022 season have included/will include live shows headlined by Josh Weathers, Cody Canada & The Departed, and Little Joe Y La Familia, as well as a Juneteenth performance from Ron Artis II and the Truth (R&B powerhouse group). Here’s more about the 2022 season.

“The Levitt continues to be a live music destination where something exciting happens each weekend, and it’s always different from the weekend before,” said Letatia Teykl, the venue’s executive director. “One night, you might find yourself waltzing to Tejano music; the next night, you might find yourself grooving with powerhouse jazz. In September, you’ll have the chance to boogie with pop royalty and two-step with one of the hottest performers in contemporary country music. We anticipate tickets will sell quickly for both events, so don’t miss out!”

Speaking of tickets: General admission and reserved seating tickets ($45/$85-$110) are available now for both shows at levittarlington.org. The Levitt is also offering VIP concert experiences ($150 per person) that include premium seats and come-and-go access at the Levitt Center, where credentialed guests will enjoy complimentary hospitality and sweeping views of downtown Arlington. Food and beverage concessions, including alcohol service, will be available on site for all attendees. Free parking is widely available throughout Downtown Arlington on all sides of the Levitt.

The Levitt’s 2022 season is sponsored by Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic Spine Hospital – Arlington. The KC and The Sunshine Band concert is presented by Texas Health Resources Arlington Memorial Hospital. Opening artists for the Levitt’s 2022 season, including Palmer Anthony and Retrophonics, are made possible by a grant from the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation in support of “Share the Stage,” a Levitt initiative that helps the venue book North Texas artists as Levitt opening acts.

Sept. 9 — Chase Rice Show

With more than 2.2 million albums sold and over 2.1 billion total streams, plus a legion of passionate fans at high-energy concerts across the globe, Chase Rice has established himself as a powerful force in Nashville and beyond. Yet he genuinely sees current single, “If I Were Rock & Roll”, as the launching pad for music that says what he wants to say, how he wants to say it. The song serves as a follow up to his three-part project, “The Album,” featuring his latest No. 1 hit, “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen. (feat. Florida Georgia Line)”, as well as the Platinum-certified Top 10 hit “Lonely If You Are.” “The Album” builds upon the success of Rice’s sophomore album, “Lambs & Lions,” which featured the double-platinum, two-week chart topper “Eyes On You.”

In addition to selling out arenas with Kane Brown and stadiums with Kenny Chesney, Rice also opened for Garth Brooks to a crowd of 70K+ at Detroit’s Ford Field in early 2020, and has consistently sold out 3,000+ seat venues on his own headlining tours. More about Chase.

Houston-bred Scooter Brown Band has toured North America extensively, often opening for some of the contemporary southern rockers’ biggest music influences, such as the Charlie Daniels Band, Travis Tritt, Dwight Yoakam, Lee Roy Parnell, and the Marshall Tucker Band. Recent years have seen the group achieving a number of milestones, including selection for Rolling Stone’s “Artists to Watch” list, multiple inclusion on Spotify playlists, and a Grand Ole Opry debut. More about Scooter Brown.

Palmer Anthony is a Fort Worth singer-songwriter and musician. Labeled a “Fresh Find” by Texas Music Pickers, Palmer’s music has been streamed over one million times and featured on playlists such as Spotify’s “Texas Country Now,” “Fresh Finds Country,” and “New Music Nashville.” He has brought his rowdy and energetic show to all corners of the country, touring with the likes of Kolby Cooper, Pecos & the Rooftops, Corey Kent, Cody Hibbard and more…and at 24, he’s just getting started. More about Palmer.

Sept. 24 — KC and The Sunshine Band

KC and The Sunshine Band are still as widely popular today as they were when they first danced into the music scene 40 years ago. Harry Wayne Casey – KC for short – developed a unique fusion of R&B and funk –with a hint of a Latin percussion groove– that gave us an impressive string of classic hits like “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s The Way (I Like It)” and “Shake Your Booty.” With sales of over 100 million records, nine Grammy nominations, three Grammy awards, and an American Music Award, KC and The Sunshine Band was one of the most progressive bands of the 70’s, and is credited with changing the sound of modern pop music.

Today, KC and The Sunshine Band play more than 100 live shows annually, circling the country and playing dates regularly throughout Europe, Australia and South America. His songs have stood the test of time—just ask any one of the thousands of his fans, who usually spend the entire concert on their feet, dancing and shaking their booties. More about KC.

Retrophonics is a funky soul project from Fort Worth headed by singer-songwriter Chris Watson. Having spent years on the road with acts like Robert Randolph and Ryan Bingham, Watson’s band brings a polished and professional sound to any stage. With influences ranging from Stevie Wonder to Allen Stone, Retrophonics’ music harkens back to the golden age of soul, but with a neoteric spin. More about Retrophonics.

Concert Tips:

Concert Schedule: Chase Rice — 6 pm: Gates Open / 6:30 pm: Palmer Anthony / 7:30 pm: Scooter Brown Band / 9 pm: Chase Rice KC and The Sunshine Band — 6:30 pm: Gates Open / 7:30 pm: Retrophonics / 9 pm: KC and The Sunshine Band

Early ticket purchase is highly recommended, especially for VIP packages that tend to sell out quickly.

Lawn chairs and coolers are not permitted for Chase Rice, KC and The Sunshine Band or any Levitt ticketed concerts. (However, these items are welcome for the Levitt’s free music series.)

Concessions will be available on site, including beer, wine, and spirits. Also, eclectic pre-and post-show dining options abound at walkable and short driving distance destinations throughout downtown Arlington.

Parking is free, abundant, and close to the venue – here’s a map.

ABOUT THE LEVITT

Levitt Pavilion Arlington presents more than 50 free outdoor concerts a year with a broad-based concert calendar of professional musical artists, from world music to jazz and home-grown Texas country to hot Indie artists. The Levitt presents emerging talent and original artists from a range of music genres, many of them Grammy Award winners, as well as local musicians as part of the Levitt’s “Share the Stage” initiative promoting North Texas talent. Ticketed concerts and other special events are also produced by the Levitt Pavilion Arlington. Noted as a signature destination and performing arts centerpiece for Downtown Arlington, The Levitt plays a significant role in Downtown Arlington’s designation as a Cultural District by the State of Texas and the recent designation as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office. For more information, visit levittpavilionarlington.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram. The 2022 Levitt season is sponsored by Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic and Spine Hospital – Arlington.