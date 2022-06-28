Calling all Cooks for State Fair of Texas Contests

Facebook

Calling all cooks! The State Fair of Texas invites you to enter one or more of their Cooking Contests. Amateur cooks can compete to bring home a coveted blue (or purple) ribbon and bragging rights. With five new contests this year, every Texan has an opportunity to add their own personal flavor to a contest.

Pre-registration is now available online at BigTex.com/CreativeArts. You can also download the 2022 Cooking Contest handbook from the site. Pre-registration is not required, but it is requested. Contestants may also register on the day of the contest online or when they turn in their entries. Blank entry forms will be available on-site the day of the competitions. The cooking contests join the arts and crafts Creative Arts competition opportunities.

Big Tex BBQ & Chili Challenge

The challenge is sponsored by Pendery’s, and returns to the pre-Fair cooking contest lineup. On Saturday, September 24, masters of the grill can compete in three different cook-off contests: the Big Tex BBQ Challenge, the Big Tex “No Rules” Chili Challenge, and a CASI sanctioned qualifying event, the CASI Chili Challenge.

See below for a full schedule of the Fair’s Cooking Contests, which will be held in the Community Coffee Competition Kitchen, located inside the Creative Arts Building.

2022 State Fair of Texas Cooking Contests

Saturday, October 1-Cake Contest; Sunday, October 2 -Blue Ribbon Round-up Game Day Delights; Monday, October 3 -Farm-to-Fork Contest; Honey Contest -Black Jar / Polished Honey Contest.

Wednesday, October 5 -Cookie Contest; Low-to-No Sugar Showdown Creative Cookies; Friday, October 7 -Bread Contest; Sunday, October 9 -Youth Cooking Contests. Tuesday, October 11 -Chocolate Contest, Speedy Dishes Contest; Friday, October 15 Pie Contest; Sunday, October 16 -Cowboy Cooking Contest.

Be Creative with Mrs. Wages® Contest: Monday, October 17-Cobbler Cook-off; Wednesday, October 19 -Pasta Contest. Fair Concoctions Contest: Thursday, October 20-Ports of Call Contest + Cajun Cookin’ Contest; Saturday, October 22 -Cooking with Cheese Contest. Tex-Mex Contest: Sunday, October 23 Candy Contest.

The 2022 State Fair of Texas kicks off Sept. 30, and runs through Oct. 23. Season passes are on sale now. Visit BigTex.com to purchase your season pass and plan your visit to this year’s State Fair.