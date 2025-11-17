Celebrate Thanksgiving the Easy Way with Dallas Restaurants

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Ready to celebrate Thanksgiving the easy way? A number of Dallas restaurants are eager to help make Thanksgiving more fun for everyone in the family this year.

The Fairmont Dallas offers an upscale Thanksgiving Day Brunch Buffet in the elegant Pyramid Room, where guests will enjoy chef-curated holiday favorites. Feast on roasted turkey and seasonal sides, with elegant carving stations and indulgent desserts Nov. 27. All served with exceptional hospitality, live music, and festive décor in the heart of the Dallas Arts District. It’s an effortless way to celebrate and create lasting holiday memories for your family. Reservations are strongly recommended via Eventbrite.

Sassetta at The Joule in Uptown Dallas will offer a seasonally curated $95 prix-fixe menu on Thanksgiving Day. The menu will feature dishes like Roasted Butternut Squash Soup, Wild Mushroom & Truffle Arancini, Pumpkin & Ricotta Ravioli, Porchetta with Rosemary & Fennel, and Turkey with Prosciutto & Sage. Each course has the option to be paired with an expertly recommended wine selection for an added cost.

CRÚ Wine Bar & Bistro

Cru invites guests to celebrate Thanksgiving in style with an elevated three-course holiday menu that blends classic comfort with CRÚ’s signature sophistication. The menu includes seasonal starters, festive entrées, decadent desserts, and expertly curated wine pairings. Hours are 12 noon to 9 p.m. Nov. 27, priced at $60 a person. Guests are welcomed with crisp apple cider, fresh holiday bread, and a three-course menu featuring autumn-inspired flavors with the option to add perfect wine pairings

JW Steakhouse at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District brings a refined yet welcoming approach to Thanksgiving this year, offering both a chef-driven brunch buffet and five-course dinner service. Known for its farm-to-table sourcing and panoramic city views, the restaurant creates a modern setting for guests spending the holiday close to home—or far from it.

A generous buffet featuring local cheeses and charcuterie, seafood towers, made-to-order omelets, truffle pasta in a parmesan wheel, and both sweet and savory crepes. Carving stations include Green Circle organic roasted turkey, herbed crusted prime tomahawk, and bourbon-glazed ham, served with traditional sides and fall desserts. Guests receive a complimentary first round of Bloody Marys or Mimosas. $105 per person (ages 13+); $45 for ages 6–12; children under 5 dine free.

A five-course menu with dishes such as dry-aged beef tartare tart, beets and chicory salad with whipped sage panna cotta, Cinderella pumpkin bisque, and roasted turkey with truffled potato pavé. Dessert features tart tatin with vanilla gelato and sweet spice syrup. A children’s menu is also available ($105 per adult; $45 per child ages 0–12).

SER Steak + Spirits

Photo courtesy Fairmont DallasGive thanks from 27 floors above the Dallas skyline this Thanksgiving at SĒR Steak + Spirits. Chef Aubrey Murphy presents an elevated three-course menu featuring refined seasonal flavors, available Thanksgiving Day. Guests can savor dishes like Pumpkin Ravioli with brown butter breadcrumbs, Cornbread Panzanella with jalapeño cornbread and cranberry vinaigrette, and the signature SĒR Turkey with roasted and fried turkey, orange marmalade gravy, and loaded potato. The full Thanksgiving experience is $69 per person, or guests may order à la carte alongside SĒR’s regular dinner menu.

The Mercury, 11909 Preston Road in Dallas, invites guests to gather family and friends for Chef Chris Ward’s Thanksgiving Day Buffet. It features carved turkey with cornbread dressing, prime rib, and fresh seafood selections, finished with classic pumpkin and pecan pies. Adults: $95 | Children 8 & under: $75. Reservations avalable via The Mercury on OpenTable.

Take the stress out of Thanksgiving and celebrate at Princi Italia, where chefs are putting an Italian twist on traditional holiday favorites. With locations in Dallas (Preston Royal Village) and Plano (West Plano Village), guests can enjoy a beautifully prepared 3-course menu crafted for family gatherings and festive flavor. The Thanksgiving menu features starters like Roasted Butternut Squash Soup, Pumpkin & Ricotta Ravioli, or Lobster Risotto, followed by Roasted Turkey Breast, Beef Tenderloin, or Sea Bass Piccata. End on a sweet note with Pumpkin Cheesecake, Warm Apple Crostata, or Classic Tiramisu.

Served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. November 27, for $58 per person and $29 for kids 12 and under. A la carte and dinner specials available 4:30 – 9 p.m. Whether dining with friends or family, Princi Italia offers the perfect blend of comfort, flavor, and community for a Thanksgiving to remember.

Thanksgiving Meal Takeout Options

Cotton Patch Cafe, the restaurant serving Texas-inspired comfort, is helping families skip the kitchen chaos and spend more time together with its Chef-Made Meals, ready to heat-and-eat. Available at all locations, including the Cotton Patch on Beltline Road in Cedar Hill, the Ultimate Holiday Spread brings homestyle flavor to every table, serving up to 12 for $179 or 6 for $99. Guests can choose Roasted Boneless Turkey Breast or Holiday Ham, paired with Cornbread Dressing, Scratch-Made Gravy, three classic sides, and a Southern dessert like Peach Cobbler, Pumpkin Crunch, Pecan Cobbler or Blackberry Cobbler.

For smaller gatherings or easy add-ons, the Festive Sides Feast starts at $45 and features three traditional sides, cornbread dressing and scratch-made gravy. It is a perfect solution for small get-togethers or potluck celebrations. Order online at cottonpatch.com or by calling 817-527-8584 by Nov. 25 with pick up Nov. 19–26 by 8 p.m. Cotton Patch Cafe will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery

Local favorite Eatzi’s has everything you need for your family’s Thanksgiving meal, bringing back its annual Thanksgiving menu with many returning dishes and three brand new menu items. Cranberry & Dried Apple Salad, Honey Molasses Roasted Butternut Squash and Honey Butter Brussels Sprouts are new this year. The variety of appetizers, entrees, sides and desserts make for the ideal, prep-free Thanksgiving. Available at all Eatzi’s locations, including the original Eatzi’s at 3403 Oak Lawn Ave. in Dallas. Order at eatzis.com/Thanksgiving by Nov. 26; orders can be picked up between Nov. 20-26.

Ocean Prime Dallas. Everything but the Turkey takeout package includes truffle mac and cheese, jalapeño potato au gratin, bacon creamed spinach, roasted brussels sprouts, warm bread assortment, and five-layer carrot cake. Serves 4-6 for $155 with reheating instructions included. Order by Friday November 21 for pickup on Wednesday November 26. 214-965-0440. 2101 Cedar Springs Rd #150 in Uptown Dallas.

Maple Leaf Diner, the city’s beloved Canadian comfort spot, is bringing back its fan-favorite holiday pies for a limited time. Back on the menu are the rich, homemade Pecan and Chocolate Pecan Pies (available whole for $30.99 and pre-order only). And of course, the classic Pumpkin Pie makes its seasonal return – available as a whole pie for $26.99 or by the slice for those just looking for a taste of the holidays.