Celebrate National Margarita Day With Recipes From Gran Centenario

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

National Margarita Day is around the corner on February 22, so it’s time to start mixing up your best recipes. While you can’t go wrong with a traditional margarita, we think National Margarita Day is the perfect occasion to try new margarita recipes.

Gran Centenario Plata is blended in oak to achieve a subtle wood note and an incredibly smooth taste that is unusual for a white tequila. The Plata contains fruit-forward notes of pear, lime, and citrus with a touch of black pepper.

Gran Centenario Plata Margarita

Crafted with Gran Centenario Plata, a tequila made from 100% Blue Agave, perfectly suited for a flavorful Margarita!

Ingredients

2 parts Gran Centenario Plata Tequila

1 part Agavero Orange Liqueur

1 part Fresh Lime Juice

1/8 part Agave Nectar

Garnish: Tajin Salt Rim and lime wedge

Methodology: Add all ingredients to a shaker. Add ice, shake, and strain into a salt rimmed rocks glass. Add garnish.

Gran Centenario Watermelon Grape Margarita

Developed by James Beard Award winning chef Pati Jinich, this recipe is a refreshing twist on the classic cocktail

Ingredients:

1 cup Gran Centenario Plata Tequila

2 cups Frozen Watermelon

2 cups Frozen Red Seedless Grapes

3/4 cup Fresh Lime Juice

1 cup Simple Syrup

1 cup Ice

2 slices Seeded Jalapeño or Serrano Chile (Optional)

Garnish: Lime Wedge and Red Grapes

Methodology: Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Garnish with lime wedge and fresh red grapes. Recipe serves 4.