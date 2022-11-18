Celebrate Christmas In DeSoto With Annual Hometown Holiday Celebration

Facebook

Annual Hometown Holiday Celebration at DeSoto Town Center December 10 at Noon

This holiday festival will be filled with family fun activities, food, and vendors. Activities include:

Pictures with Santa, noon-4 p.m.

Santa’s Village, noon-4 p.m. Activities will include letters to Santa, wreath designing, craft stations, cookie decorating, DIY gift wrap station, holiday karaoke, gingerbread house competition, Christmas tree decorating competition and more.

Magical Christmas Show, 1-2 p.m. DeSoto’s own Geoffrey Grimes and Michael Smith are guest magicians. They are both highly entertaining and experienced illusionists who will illustrate a “different kind of magic” for children young and old.

Youth Holiday Marketplace, 1-4 p.m. Spend time and shop for amazing gifts for everyone on your list. There will be over 19 vendors on site.

Story Time with Mrs. Claus, 2-3 p.m. Christmas is a special time for stories, and free story time with Mrs. Claus is extra special. Join Mrs. Claus as she tells the stories of the adventures, the joy of Christmas, and the holiday season.

Sing-A-Long with Mr. Grinch, 3-4 p.m. Have a sing-a-long with the Grinch himself. Sing all of the festive and memorable holiday songs with the Grinch.

49th Home Town Holiday Parade, 5-6 p.m. Enjoy the festive floats, marching bands, Parade of Lights, and much more. The parade will kick off at 5:00 PM at Disciple Central Community Church (DC3) 901 N. Polk St., and continue west on Pleasant Run Rd. then conclude at DeSoto Town Center.

Christmas Tree Lighting, 6 p.m.

Christmas Musical December 10 at 8pm

Join us as we celebrate the holiday season with an incredible live Christmas Musical. The event will feature local artists from the Dallas Fort-Worth Metroplex. Bring in the Holiday Cheer with your family and friends. This Christmas musical is for all families, couples, and or singles. Come and enjoy yourself with some great music from some amazing singers. Corner Theatre 211 E Pleasant Run Rd, DeSoto Tickets are $5-15

Live Performances by:

DeeJay BreAna Whiting

We both have a love for music and know that this is one of the “good works” that God has planned for our lives. We do music together in the form of writing music, recording it, leading worship, as well as taking on opportunities to perform at weddings, conferences, virtually, and anywhere else that we are invited and feel led to.

Deon Q. Sanders

“Altruist Light,” so aptly describes the Dallas, Texas native known as Deon Q. A Singer, songwriter, and entertainer, she unselfishly delivers captivating performances with a glowing smile and stage presence that not only lights up a room but hearts as well.

Darius Johnson

Darius is known for his soulful style of playing, often being compared to other legendary guitarists such as Jonathan Dubose, Erick Walls, and Jubu Smith, to name a few. Darius has performed with many artists such as Johnny Gill, Patti Labelle, Marvin Winans, Kirk Franklin, Liv Warfield, Fred Hammond, Myron Butler, and many more.

Vincent Hall

Vincent’s love for music began as a teenager when he played trumpet in the marching band and learned most of the brass instruments. Vincent is a committed choir member and one of the founding members of “Devotion” a gospel ensemble and has performed in a number of plays, musicals, and recording sessions. He has been blessed to learn from local music giants, Andrae Rhyne, Monya Logan, Paul Jackson, Shaun Martin, Saul Gates, Chadney Christle and the Legendary Jewell Blanton Kelly!