Cedar Hill Nurse Reese-Taylor to Retire Next Month

Nurse Reese-Taylor Will Retire In February

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill ISD Director of Health Services Pamela Reese-Taylor, known throughout the district as “Nurse Reese-Taylor”, has managed the gigantic task of overseeing CHISD’s medical response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Now, she’s ready to reap the reward – a peaceful and relaxing retirement. After 45 years in the nursing profession, including the past 16 at CHISD, the Dallas native will retire on February 26.

“It has been very stressful and challenging, to say the least,” Reese-Taylor said. “Most people see how demanding it has been for the frontline nurses and doctors who work in the hospitals, clinics and nursing homes, but they can’t begin to imagine what it has been like for the school nurses. We are educating, training and trying to help everyone understand the severity of this virus. We have to work 24-7, except for sleeping, and even that gets disturbed.”

Reese-Taylor said she’s had to play several roles throughout the course of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“I’ve had to be an administrator, supervisor, counselor, nurse, advisor, advocate, sympathizer and mental health expert all rolled into one,” Reese-Taylor said.

Huge Shoes To Fill

Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said Reese-Taylor’s contributions were immeasurable, during an unprecedented time in history.

“Cedar Hill ISD is eternally grateful for Nurse Reese-Taylor’s service to the district,” Hudson said. “This was certainly the largest challenge of her professional career, and she handled it with professional, expertise and grace. It will be difficult to replace someone of her caliber and knowledge.”

CHISD Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Tellauance Graham oversees Health Services. He says Reese-Taylor will definitely be missed.

“She is dedicated to helping the scholars and staff stay healthy and safe,” Graham said. “I’ve witnessed her deep care for the district by her daily sacrifice. No matter how she feels, she was willing to do what it takes to ensure our scholars and staff are safe. As the song says, ‘may the work I’ve done speak for me.’ We thank her for a job well done.”

Reese-Taylor’s Experience Is Invaluable

In addition to her leadership role with CHISD, Reese-Taylor is also the only K-12 school health professional to serve on Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ School Public Health and Education Committee.

“Nurse Pamela Reese-Taylor was chosen because of her qualifications and strong working relationship with the Dallas County health department on other school health matters,” Jenkins said. “Her insight on how schools actually work is invaluable as health experts try to give guidance on what schools can and should do to combat COVID-19. The experience she brings on the parent-child-school relationship is making a difference for students across the entire county.”

Her fellow committee members are pediatricians, epidemiologists and various types of doctors.

Despite the formidable challenges that the past year has presented, Reese-Taylor will miss the camaraderie of interacting with her CHISD colleagues.

“It has been a pleasure working with them,” Reese-Taylor said. “Also, taking care of my scholars and staff. There are also administrators and support staff that I have had a wonderful working relationship with and will truly miss them. I can truly say that my good days outweigh my bad days.

45 Years Of Working In Medical Field

Reese-Taylor has worked in the medical field in some capacity for the past 45 years. Her roles include: Unit Clerk, Medical Assistant and culminating as a Registered Nurse,

A Nursing graduate from the University of Texas-Arlington, Reese-Taylor has worked for CHISD for the past 16 years. She currently supervises six Registered Nurses, three Licensed Vocational Nurses and seven aides.

Reese-Taylor has already figured out her plans for the near future.

“My first plan is to go home and sit down somewhere,” Reese-Taylor said. “Once I have rested then, I plan to travel if ever we get back to that time. And I plan to teach in Nursing School.”

