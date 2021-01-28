April N. Smith Releases “One Two Step Away”

Share via: 0 Shares 0





East Texas native and rising country music singer/songwriter April N. Smith recently released “One Two Step Away,” her third single on digital platforms. This lively song is likely to inspire listeners to try taking a few two steps of their own.

“One Two Step Away” is a fun song intended to pack the dance floor with relatable lyrics that tug at the heart strings in an upbeat way!” says Smith.

Smith’s velvety voice invites comparisons to Martina McBride and Patsy Cline, and this new release transports you to a dusty old honky-tonk, where the lyrics tell about having trouble moving on after being wronged by love. “One Two Step Away” features an addictive chorus that invites listeners to two step their troubles away to the tune of the sly steel guitar and fancy fiddle playing.

Sallie A. Bengtson, President of Blue Heart Records, said, “We are proud to release “One Two Step Away”. The sleek songwriting of JB Patterson combined with the bright clarity of April’s vocal timbre deliver a hit that’s sure to be one two step away from the top of the charts!”

“One Two Step Away”

“One Two Step Away” is produced and written by JB Patterson (BMI); with lead vocals by April N. Smith. Dees Stribling is on the drums; with Hayden McMullen on acoustic guitar/steel guitar/electric guitar. Clayton Banktson plays the fiddle, and Taylor Tatsch plays bass guitar.

The new release is the third single from Smith’s highly anticipated debut album, “Enough.” The album features songs about resilience, reflection and healing. It will be released February 19.

The singles “4 Shots” and “Enough” were released in 2020 to critical praise. A beautiful storyteller, Smith also has a voice that will send chills up your spine. “Enough” is the perfect album for these unprecedented times, with its songs about strength, hope, and resilience.

Smith was recently nominated for the Texas Regional Radio Music Awards, and has made it to the 3rd round of voting as one of the top five New Female Vocalists of the Year. The winner of the awards will be announced in the fall. For more information about April N. Smith, or to pre-order the album “Enough,” visit AprilNSmithMusic.com.

