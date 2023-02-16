Cedar Hill Lions Issue Invitation to Pancake Breakfast

Facebook

Cedar Hill Lions Club once again invites everyone in the community to attend their annual pancake breakfast, scheduled for March 11 from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Tickets are only $5 a person if purchased before the event, or $8 at the door that Saturday morning.

The menu includes lots of food and fun as the club’s hard-working volunteers serve pancakes, sausage, and beverages. The pancake breakfast also features door prizes, and the popular community event draws a crowd to enjoy the food and fellowship. The pancake breakfast is held at the Good Shepherd Church, 915 Old Straus Road in Cedar Hill.

Sheri Borth Pancake Breakfast

The Sheri Borth Pancake Breakfast is named for the club’s first female president. The late Sherri Borth started the annual pancake breakfast as a fundraiser for the club in 2003. As a prominent real estate broker, Borth owned her own business in Cedar Hill. She is also recognized for encouraging more women to join the club and to hold leadership roles. Neil Bolton is the current president of the Cedar Hill Lions Club.

The annual Pancake Breakfast raises funds for the Cedar Hill Lions Club Charities, Inc. The 501c3 tax exempt organization operates as a separate organization from the CH Lion Club. A separate board of directors handles their charitable donations.

Cedar Hill Lions Club Charities

“The Lions Club Charities board has raised money for scholarships for seniors attending school in Cedar Hill. Also for Cedar Hill Shares (Cedar Hill’s food pantry), HOPE Mansion, Bridges Safe House, Friends of Tri-City Animal Shelter, and CHAT (Cedar Hill Action Team),” Bolton said.

Members of the Cedar Hill Lions Club are local business people, educators, and professionals. Other members include government officials, retirees, and those who wish to serve their community. The club’s members give back to the community by sponsoring various activities and charities.