Cedar Hill Lions Club invites everyone in the community to attend their 18th annual pancake breakfast Feb. 22. Tickets are only $5 a person for a menu that includes lots of food and fun. The club’s hard-working volunteers serve pancakes, sausage, and beverages from 7-11 a.m. The pancake breakfast also features door prizes, and always draws a crowd to enjoy the food and fun. The annual event is held at the Good Shepherd Church, 915 Old Straus Road in Cedar Hill. Tickets are $6 if purchased at the door.

The Sheri Borth Pancake Breakfast is named for the club’s first female president. The late Sherri Borth started the annual pancake breakfast as a fundraiser for the club in 2003. Borth was a prominent real estate broker who owned her own business in Cedar Hill. She is also recognized for encouraging more women to join the club and to hold leadership roles. Susan Bond is the current president of the CH Lions Club.

The Pancake Breakfast raises funds for the Cedar Hill Lions Club Charities, Inc. The 501c3 tax exempt organization operates as a separate organization from the CH Lion Club. A separate board of directors handles their charitable donations.

Cedar Hill Lions Club Charities

Their president, Neil Bolton, said “The Lions Club Charities board has raised money for scholarships for seniors attending school in Cedar Hill. Also for Cedar Hill Shares (Cedar Hill’s food pantry), HOPE Mansion, Bridges Safe House, Friends of Tri-City Animal Shelter, and CHAT (Cedar Hill Action Team).

Members of the Cedar Hill Lions Club are local business people, educators, and professionals. Government officials, retirees, and others who wish to serve their community are also members. The club’s members give back to the community by sponsoring various activities and charities.

The Cedar Hill Lions Club meets every 2nd and 4th Tuesday at the Good Shepherd Church, 915 Old Straus Road in Cedar Hill, at noon. These Lions help meet the needs of local communities and the world every day. They share a core belief – to serve their community.

Lions Clubs International was founded in 1917. The organization is best known for fighting blindness, but also volunteers for many different kinds of community projects. These include caring for the environment, feeding the hungry, and aiding seniors and the disabled. Since 1968, the Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) has awarded more than $700 million in grants. The grants support Lions humanitarian projects around the world.

