Cedar Hill ISD Announces 2024-2025 Teachers of the Year, STEM Teachers of the Year

Congratulations to the 2024-2025 Cedar Hill ISD Teachers of the Year and STEM Teachers of the Year!
The CHISD Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year will be announced at the CHISD Leadership & Service Awards on Tuesday, April 29 at the JoLynn Maddox Teaching & Learning Center.
The fourth annual CHISD STEM Teacher of the Year will be announced that evening as well, with a $10,000 prize for that award.
CHISD 2024-2025 TEACHERS OF THE YEAR
· Shanika Cliff (Collegiate Prep)
· Lissette Guardiola (Collegiate Academy)
· Shandria Russell (Collegiate High School)
· Yasmine Downs (High Pointe)
· Shirley Rodriguez (Highlands)
· Angel DeLeon (Lake Ridge)
· Lashcoka Thompson (Plummer)
· Keedra Lindsey (Waterford Oaks)
· MarCarlos Daniels (Bessie Coleman Middle School)
· Alisha Cooks (Permenter)
· Danielle Grays-Johnson (CHHS)
· Danyell Toney (STRIVE)
CHISD STEM TEACHERS OF THE YEAR
· Kimetri Kirk (Collegiate Prep)
· Terri Harris (Plummer)
· Cheryl Murdock (High Pointe)
· Minerva Ayala (Highlands)
· Franchan Crockett (Lake Ridge)
· Tiara Frazier (Waterford Oaks)
· Judge Solomon (Permenter)
· Zacharia Harris (Bessie Coleman)
· Amber Morris (Collegiate Academy & High School)
· Dominique Webster (Cedar Hill High School)