Cedar Hill ISD Announces 2024-2025 Teachers of the Year, STEM Teachers of the Year

CHISD Teachers of the Year

Congratulations to the 2024-2025 Cedar Hill ISD Teachers of the Year and STEM Teachers of the Year!

The CHISD Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year will be announced at the CHISD Leadership & Service Awards on Tuesday, April 29 at the JoLynn Maddox Teaching & Learning Center.

The fourth annual CHISD STEM Teacher of the Year will be announced that evening as well, with a $10,000 prize for that award.

CHISD 2024-2025 TEACHERS OF THE YEAR

·      Shanika Cliff (Collegiate Prep)

·      Lissette Guardiola (Collegiate Academy)

·      Shandria Russell (Collegiate High School)

·      Yasmine Downs (High Pointe)

·      Shirley Rodriguez (Highlands)

·      Angel DeLeon (Lake Ridge)

·      Lashcoka Thompson (Plummer)

·      Keedra Lindsey (Waterford Oaks)

·      MarCarlos Daniels (Bessie Coleman Middle School)

·      Alisha Cooks (Permenter)

·      Danielle Grays-Johnson (CHHS)

·      Danyell Toney (STRIVE)

CHISD STEM TEACHERS OF THE YEAR

·      Kimetri Kirk (Collegiate Prep)

·      Terri Harris (Plummer)

·      Cheryl Murdock (High Pointe)

·      Minerva Ayala (Highlands)

·      Franchan Crockett (Lake Ridge)

·      Tiara Frazier (Waterford Oaks)

·      Judge Solomon (Permenter)

·      Zacharia Harris (Bessie Coleman)

·      Amber Morris (Collegiate Academy & High School)

·      Dominique Webster (Cedar Hill High School)

