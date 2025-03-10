Cedar Hill ISD Announces 2024-2025 Teachers of the Year, STEM Teachers of the Year

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Congratulations to the 2024-2025 Cedar Hill ISD Teachers of the Year and STEM Teachers of the Year!

The CHISD Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year will be announced at the CHISD Leadership & Service Awards on Tuesday, April 29 at the JoLynn Maddox Teaching & Learning Center.

The fourth annual CHISD STEM Teacher of the Year will be announced that evening as well, with a $10,000 prize for that award.

CHISD 2024-2025 TEACHERS OF THE YEAR

· Shanika Cliff (Collegiate Prep)

· Lissette Guardiola (Collegiate Academy)

· Shandria Russell (Collegiate High School)

· Yasmine Downs (High Pointe)

· Shirley Rodriguez (Highlands)

· Angel DeLeon (Lake Ridge)

· Lashcoka Thompson (Plummer)

· Keedra Lindsey (Waterford Oaks)

· MarCarlos Daniels (Bessie Coleman Middle School)

· Alisha Cooks (Permenter)

· Danielle Grays-Johnson (CHHS)

· Danyell Toney (STRIVE)

CHISD STEM TEACHERS OF THE YEAR

· Kimetri Kirk (Collegiate Prep)

· Terri Harris (Plummer)

· Cheryl Murdock (High Pointe)

· Minerva Ayala (Highlands)

· Franchan Crockett (Lake Ridge)

· Tiara Frazier (Waterford Oaks)

· Judge Solomon (Permenter)

· Zacharia Harris (Bessie Coleman)

· Amber Morris (Collegiate Academy & High School)

· Dominique Webster (Cedar Hill High School)