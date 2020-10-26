Cedar Hill Independent School Board Elections

CEDAR HILL – The seats open in the November election for the Cedar Hill ISD school board trustees are Places 3, 4 and 5. The individuals below answered questions for FDN. If there is no answer for a candidate they either did not respond or there was no contact information allowing us to be in touch with them for answers.

Candidates are listed in alphabetical order and by place number.

Place 3

Dawn Miller:

Focus Daily News: What changes are you looking forward to if you win the election on the ISD school board?

Dawn Miller: I am looking forward to our district meeting the Student Outcome goals that we have recently set as a board. I’m looking forward to when the laptops arrive for each scholar on every campus and we become a 1:1 district; something that we each desired since each of us was elected. I look forward to the development of the stem center at the former location of the Ninth Grade Center. These are things I look forward to because I believe we are on the right track and don’t want to change what has brought us so much success.

FDN: What will be the challenges to overcome in the new term?

DM: There will be three main challenges to overcome. The first will be the academic slide that many of our scholars have experienced due to being away from face-to-face instruction for so long during the pandemic. This will require that we utilize our Multi-tiered System of Supports effectively so that we can provide the support that our scholars need to get back on track. The second challenge to overcome is that of the social and emotional health of our staff and scholars. We have already begun to address this matter through service offerings for both our scholars as well as our staff and we plan to continue and refine these efforts. The third challenge to overcome will be the financial impact of possibly lower collection rates of property taxes. To address this we have already had departments to reduce their spending by 25% in the last budget cycle and we’ve maintained those same constraints for this cycle.

FDN: With COVID still present how do you think the school district is best served moving forward and is there anything else you believe should be implemented?

DM: We are best served to continue being the leading district in terms of Covid response and having been selected along with only 39 districts to receive support from TEA based on how well we had already responded. I believe that with our administration already having a solid plan and now set to receive support from TEA while still following the guidance and directives of health officials from Dallas County as well as the state of Texas we are in a great position to handle the ongoing challenges of this pandemic and therefore do not need to implement any new initiatives.

FDN: Is there another ISD in the DFW area you feel is doing things well regarding COVID and learning and moving forward with the current pandemic?

DM: Mansfield ISD has done a great job with their reopening and has been one of the districts that we’ve consulted with because they were face-to -face prior to our district.

FDN: What other boards have you served on locally and/or in other cities?

DM: I was on the Neighborhood Advisory Board for two years and I am currently a member of The Transformation Vision Board. In addition to these boards I have also served on the City Bond Committee, the Library Site Review Committee, and currently I’m a part of the Think Tank for the City’s Comprehensive Plan. In the city of Dallas I served on the Mayor’s Southern Sector Task Force, The Dart Design Committee for the UNT-Dallas Campus, and the Crime Watch for my subdivision while I was a resident of Dallas.

FDN: How long have you lived in the city?

DM: I have lived in Cedar Hill since 2013

FDN: Anything else you want to say?

DM: Our Team of 8, which consists of our seven board members along with our Superintendent have worked diligently to build upon the success of our last school year. With the structure that Lone Star Governance brings to our student outcome goal setting and monitoring as well as our board and Superintendent goals and constraints and the overall focus that it brings to our efforts it is important that I maintain my seat to provide continuity. We will already have two new board members and adding a third could hamper our effort to forge ahead while we will have to spend time to get the newly elected members up to speed. I have shown over the three years that I avail myself to parents and staff as an advocate and resource, adhere to governance measures, seek to constantly learn more about board service to provide the best input during our meetings and workshops and work in concert with my fellow board members in the guidance and direction of our district and I believe I am the best candidate to continue this work.

Ramona Dionne Ross-Bacon:

Ask for more time to answer questions – has not responded by press time.

Place 4

Kianna Granville-Flowers:

Did not respond

Esther Denise Roache-Davis:

Did not respond

Angela Roberts:

Withdrew according to Cedar Hill ISD website

Place 5

Jeremiah Martin:

Did not respond

Jeffrey Saldivar:

Focus Daily News: What changes are you looking forward to if you win the election on the ISD school board?

Jeffrey Saldivar: NA

FDN: What will be the challenges to overcome in the new term?

JS: COVID-19 Pandemic

School safety

School funding cultures of

Equity

Social and emotional learning

Special Education & ELL/English Language Learners gaps in learning due to COVID

Public School vs Charter School (enrollment decline)

FDN: With COVID still present how do you think the school district is best served moving forward and is there anything else you believe should be implemented?

JS: I feel at this time the Synchronous and Asynchronous learning is the best available option in the pandemic, but we need to ensure that learning does not suffer while also meeting the educational and social emotional needs of students, teachers/staff, and parents during this difficult time. I will advocate for extended year services to close the gaps that may have been created in the students learning especially our Special education, English Language Learners, and at-risk students. I will advocate that our district become one to one district meaning that each student is provided a computer and teachers are provided a work computer.

FDN: Is there another ISD in the DFW area you feel is doing things well regarding COVID and learning and moving forward with the current pandemic?

JS: Dallas, Duncanville, Midlothian

FDN: What other boards have you served on locally and/or in other cities?

JS: I serve on the City of Cedar Hill Neighborhood Advisory Board for the last three years, the Springfield crime watch and the Springfield Public improvement district initiative, ASCD: Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, DSAA: Dallas Secondary Administrators Association, Cedar Hill Collegiate HS PTSA Parent Teacher Student Association, Dallas ISD Site Based Decision Making (SBDM) Member, Safe and Civil School Policy Chairman, Grant Acquisition Team – Carter High School, Dallas ISD In-School Suspension Task Force, TASA: Texas Association of School Administrators, Dallas ISD Superintendents Focus Group.

FDN: How long have you lived in the city?

JS: I have lived in Cedar Hill for almost 24 years, my child went through the schools here in Cedar Hill ISD from elementary to high school

FDN: Anything else you want to say?

JS: I have a strong desire for stewardship to others and my passion for education and student success. My firsthand knowledge of the needs of students, teachers, staff and parents of Cedar Hill ISD.

I feel my experience, leadership, and education will assist the board by looking at the issues through the lens of an educator, school leader (principal), and advocate of student success.

I will be visible, vocal, and vigilant in our schools, city, and listen to those stakeholders. I will hold community forums with our stakeholders and attend city & school functions and being transparent and build those coalitions in the community

