Shipman Tire Serves DeSoto for Three Generations

2020 Readers Choice Winner: Best Tire Sales/Repair

Shipman Tire & Automotive has been a pioneer in the automotive industry for the last 45 years, spending 15 of those years serving the DeSoto area.

Shipman Tire has been a locally owned shop for almost three generations. Starting with the founder Allen Shipman, who made waves in the automotive industry in 1976. Mr. Shipman leaves behind a legacy with his daughter and son, Lori Glover and Lynn Shipman.

Third generation hopeful, Charles Glover, dreams to carry on his family’s passion for great automotive and tire services at a fair price. Knowing your customers comes natural as this family works on a first hand basis with customers. Selected by readers for many years, Shipman Tire is the place for everyone’s auto needs. They invite you to come to shop where you can be treated like family.

