Texas Trust Credit Union Names Ginia Chapline Chief Operating Officer

ARLINGTON, Texas – October 26, 2020 – Ginia Chapline has been promoted from Senior Vice President of Talent to Chief Operating Officer at the $1.5 billion Texas Trust Credit Union. Chapline was appointed to the role following the retirement of Pamela Stephens.

Chapline joined Texas Trust in 2008 and quickly made her mark cultivating the credit union’s people-focused culture. Her leadership has been instrumental in aligning Texas Trust’s workplace strategy with its vision and mission and ensuring the credit union offers competitive benefits and pay, along with exceptional training, for employees.

In the 12 years Chapline has been at Texas Trust she has helped lead the credit union through three acquisitions, which have grown the credit union to one of the largest in North Texas. Texas Trust has more than 300 employees spread across 20 locations in seven counties.

The Cornerstone Credit Union League, which serves credit unions in Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, named Chapline HR Professional of the Year in 2016 based on her contributions to Texas Trust and the credit union industry. Besides her role at Texas Trust she serves on the Board of the Fort Worth Chapter of Credit Unions, is a committee member of the Children’s Miracle Network, and is an active volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House.

“Ginia Chapline has been the driver behind everything we’ve done to make Texas Trust a better place to work,” said Jim Minge, CEO of Texas Trust Credit Union. “Her remarkable talent and ability to connect with people have been instrumental in our improved productivity and effective operations.

“Her talent, vision, and drive, combined with her ability to capture the very best from all who work with her, bring immeasurable value to our executive team.”

As COO, Chapline will lead card solutions, fraud, security and facilities, and human resources and Talent, as well as work closely with Texas Trust’s Board of Directors.

About Texas Trust Credit Union

Texas Trust Credit Union has been helping build brighter financial futures since its modest beginning in 1936. Today, the full-service credit union serves more than 120,000 members. With assets of more than $1.5 billion, Texas Trust is the 6th largest credit union in North Texas and the 17th largest in Texas. With a focus on the community, Texas Trust is creating a legacy of giving through generous financial donations that support local school programs and activities, non-profit organizations, and student scholarships; and by providing volunteer resources through its Community Unity team, which supports scores of charitable events each year. For more information, visit TexasTrustCU.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/texastrustcu or Twitter at @texastrustcu.

