Cedar Hill Football Announces 2023 Schedule

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Two Defending State Champions, Four Defending District Champions, and seven squads that made the playoffs last season.

It’s hard to imagine a tougher schedule than the Cedar Hill High School Football Team’s 2023 slate.

The Longhorns will open the Nick Ward Era on August 25 against the Rockwall Yellowjackets, who went 10-2 last season.

Cedar Hill’s first six opponents reached the playoffs last season. Cedar Hill will visit Arlington Martin on September 1 at Choctaw Stadium (former home of the MLB’s Texas Rangers) and host Southlake Carroll on September 8.

“A lot of people look at it as we have the toughest schedule in the state,” Ward said. “Those will be some of the most recruited games in Texas. Our scholar athletes will have the opportunity, and we have to show up for it.”

The Longhorns will open District 6A-11 Competition against Waxahachie on September 15. WHS went 10-3 last season, reaching the third round of the playoffs.

Cedar Hill will visit defending 6A-Division I State Champion Duncanville on September 22. After a bye week, they’ll host Mansfield for Homecoming on October 6.

The Longhorns will visit Skyline at Forester Stadium in Dallas on October 13 and host defending 6A-Division II State Champion, Desoto, on October 20.

Cedar Hill will visit Mansfield Legacy on October 27 at Newsom Stadium, before hosting Mansfield Lake Ridge on November 2 (Senior Night).