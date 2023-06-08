Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Dante Thompson Is June’s Featured Fugitive

10 shares Facebook

AUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Dante Thompson has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 for the month if the tip is received in June.

Dante Tremayne Thompson, 30, of Austin, has been wanted since September 2022, when the Travis County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Additionally, in October 2022, the Austin Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.

In 2012, Thompson was convicted of robbery and subsequently sentenced to four years of confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. In 2017, he was convicted of sexual assault of a child following an incident involving a 14-year-old girl. Thompson received a three-year sentence of confinement in a TDCJ prison and was discharged in August 2020.

Thompson is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest, abdomen, face, left leg, both arms and both hands. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Thompson’s wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested 18 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders. In addition, $67,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.