Glenn Heights Special Election Place 3: Austin Kelley

GLENN HEIGHTS – The Glenn Heights special election on February 2, 2021 has two candidates vying for the Place 3 seat in Glenn Heights. The open seat is to replace Jeremy Woods who moved out of the Dallas area leaving his council seat open.

Both Austin Kelley and Travis Bruton are hoping voters will vote in their direction come next month.

Early voting begins January 20 to January 29, 2021.

Focus Daily News ask Kelley and Bruton these questions about their run for the seat. Watch in the week ahead for Bruton’s answers as well.

Focus Daily News: What changes are you looking forward to if you win the election for this city council seat?

Austin Kelley: I’m looking forward with excitement to working with the present Council in moving the City forward and making our city more viable to economic development and establishing a more firm infrastructure.

FDN: What will be the challenges to overcome in the new term?

AK: Our city has grown with leaps and bounds and growth puts our city past just being a bedroom community. Our challenges would be using that growth to convince our citizens to adapt to change in more like the cities that surround us.

FDN: With COVID still present how do you think the City is best served moving forward and is there anything else you believe should be implemented?

AK: As it concerns COVID-19, I’ve been victim myself. I think we, as leaders should educate our citizens on how to prepare our bodies before and while having COVID-19. I’m a believer that a vitamin regiment is important in building our immune system to handle and maybe avoid the infection.

FDN: Is there another City in the DFW area you feel is doing things well regarding COVID and learning and moving forward with the current pandemic?

AK: I’m an employee of the City of Dallas and they have online resources that are really informative on treatment and assistance with COVID-19, and the ramifications of the pandemic, like financial assistance.

FDN: What other boards have you served on in this city and/or other cities and where are you from originally?

AK: I lived in Dallas all my life and been a resident of Glenn Heights since 2000. I’ve served as Chairman of the Planning & Zoning and Variance Boards.

FDN: What are your overall goals running for the Glenn Heights City Council seat?

AK: My goal in running for City Council is to contribute my experience in local government to a process of change and development for my city. This is my second attempt in running for City Council. I made an attempt fifteen years ago, but was unsuccessful. But, at that same time I began a career of serving as a volunteer for the City. I was appointed as a Commissioner for the Planning and Zoning Board and the Variance Board where I served as Chairman for the last 10 years. I really enjoy service and serving the citizens of Glenn Heights. My hope is that I can leave a legacy for my children, family and friends that volunteering and committing yourself to a greater good is important and beneficial. Thank you for your questions and featuring the candidates for City Council.

And, lastly I believe if God brings you to it, he can bring you through it.

