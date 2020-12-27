Salter Powers Cedar Hill Football to first Regional Final Since 2014

Salter Continues Making His Mark Postseason

Kaidon Salter’s had a great week.

The Cedar Hill High School senior quarterback was named the Texas High School Quarterback of the Year, and he followed that up by scoring his 40th touchdown of the season on Saturday.

But the University of Tennessee signee’s most important accomplishment was leading the Longhorns (10-1) to the UIL Class 6A Division II Regional Finals for the first time since 2014 and just the sixth time in program history.

Cedar Hill will face Rockwall Heath (11-2) at 3:15 p.m. next Saturday at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Salter finished with 20 carries for a season-high 228 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-21 win over previously undefeated Tomball Memorial (11-1) on Saturday in Waco. He also completed 10 of 16 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown pass to Kris Allen and connected with eight different receivers.

Salter has scored 12 touchdowns this postseason – four in each playoff game as the Longhorns have outscored their first three opponents, 110-21.

Jaiden Calahan had an excellent game for the Longhorns, rushing for a career-high 120 yards and the second touchdown of his varsity career.

Defensive Domination

The Longhorns continued their defensive domination. Tomball Memorial (11-1) entered the game averaging 54 points per game and had only scored less than 48 points once this season.

The Wildcats produced the yards (445, to Cedar Hill’s 545), but the Longhorns kept Memorial out of the end zone. Cedar Hill held Memorial senior receiver Joseph Manjack, a USC commit, to just four receptions for 21 yards.

Cedar Hill defeated a previously undefeated team for the fourth time this season (the previous three were Arlington, Aledo and DeSoto). The Longhorns earned their eighth double-digit victory season, with Saturday’s win.

Longhorns head coach Carlos Lynn improved to 4-2 in the playoffs as CH’s head coach. The Longhorns will play a football game in January for the first time ever.

