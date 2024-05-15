Cedar Hill City Manager Greg Porter Announces Retirement After 37 Years of Service

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Yesterday City Manager Greg Porter announced his retirement from the City of Cedar Hill after more than three decades of service to the community.

“For more than 37 years, Cedar Hill and those who live and serve in it have been my life, my inspiration, and my pride and joy,” Porter said. “The growth and maturing of this city have been intertwined with my own and I sit today as proud of and excited for its bright future as i have ever been. I am so grateful and proud of the commitment and leadership of the mayors and city council members I have worked with and of the dedicated men and women of this organization.”

Greg Porter was appointed city manager on January 1, 2015, and has served his entire career with the City of Cedar Hill. He started as a part-time intern in 1987 and has since served in various roles throughout the City, including in planning, parks and recreation, human resources, economic development, public safety, animal control, emergency management, and public works.

“I am incredibly grateful to Mr. Porter and his family for their dedicated service for the last 37 years,” said Mayor Stephen Mason. “He has left a lasting mark on Cedar Hill through his many professional achievements and his heart for the community. I am proud to have served alongside him as a mayor and as a friend.”

As both assistant city manager and city manager, Porter has served in a leadership role to bring major capital improvements and facilities to fruition for the community, most notably: the Cedar Hill Government Center, Alan E. Sims Recreation Center, Traphene Hickman Library, the Lagoon at Virginia Weaver Park, and countless park, trail, and street improvements.

Cedar Hill emerged as a regional leader in partnership and collaboration during Porter’s tenure. Cedar Hill has worked with neighboring cities in the Best Southwest region to deliver innovative services and facilities for residents, including: the Tri-City Animal Shelter, regional public safety dispatch, regional jail, mental health services, fire training, procurement outreach, and COVID response efforts. The Cedar Hill Government Center was also born out of collaboration and partnership, housing both the City of Cedar Hill and Cedar Hill ISD administrative offices.

Porter has played a central role in Cedar Hill’s economic development, supporting projects such as Hillside Village Shopping Center, Hillwood’s High Point 67 industrial campus, Pratt Regional Manufacturing and Innovation Center, the Cedar Hill Business Park, and many other residential and retail developments that Cedar Hill residents enjoy today.

Under Porter’s leadership, the City has maintained a strong fiscal position, receiving recognition each year for budgeting and financial reporting excellence. In 2023, the City’s bond rating was upgraded to Aa1, a reflection of the leadership team’s dedication to financial stewardship.

Porter’s leadership style reflects a deep appreciation for teamwork, meaningful relationships, and professional development. In his decades of public service, he has helped develop countless leaders in the City organization and the Cedar Hill community. In 2023, he received the prestigious ICMA Award for Career Development from the International City/County Management Association for his leadership and contributions to the career development of new talent in local government management.

Greg Porter was appointed city manager on January 1, 2015, and has served his entire 37-year career with the City of Cedar Hill. From researching ordinances and laying asphalt as a part-time intern in 1987 to continuing in his current position as City Manager, Greg has learned community-building and municipal public service from the ground up. Having served roles in planning, parks & recreation, human resources, economic development, public safety, animal control, emergency management, utilities, and public works, Greg is fond of saying that he has held every job but Fire Chief.

Greg holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Southern Methodist University. He is an ICMA-Credentialed Manager and a 2012 graduate of ICMA’s Senior Executive Institute at the Weldon School of Public Service at the University of Virginia. He serves or has served on numerous boards of community and professional organizations, including Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, Bridges Safe House Ministries, Transformation Vision, and the Cedar Hill Chamber of Commerce. Most recently, Greg received the (ICMA) Award for Career Development in Memory of L.P. Cookingham for his leadership and contributions to the career development of new talent in local government management.

An avid outdoorsman, Greg shares a passion and love for nature and the Cedar Hill community with wife Pamela, their four children, and one grandson.

Porter will step down from his role on July 31. The City Council has authorized the mayor to negotiate a contract with his successor, Deputy City Manager Melissa Valadez-Cummings.

Melissa Valdez-Cummings



Melissa joined the City of Cedar Hill team as Management Analyst in May 2003 and currently serves as Deputy City Manager. In her role, she has oversight responsibility for numerous strategic City initiatives and City departments.

Along with DCM responsibilities, Melissa leads Cedar Hill’s implementation of the 2017 $45 million bond program and the well-known “Growing Green” sustainability efforts. She is the project lead over the Library in a Park project built in the heart of the City’s Midtown area, which encompasses 42,000 SF of LEED certified public Library space, over 300,000 SF Signature Park and 1.2 miles of trails. Melissa has secured over $2 million in grants for citywide Green projects. She has coordinated the City’s Sustainability Master Plan, a recycle-focused solid waste contract, installation of a 152-kW solar photovoltaic system and a 4.5 kW wind turbine, installation of several electric vehicle charging stations, a citywide solar-powered trash and recycling compactor program, and now a comprehensive water management and conservation AMI project.

Melissa is an ICMA Certified Public Manager through the International City Managers Association and an alumni of the Harvard Kennedy School Senior Executives in State and Local Government program. She is a 2007 graduate of the Senior Executive Institute (SEI) of the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia and a 2008 graduate of the Leadership ICMA program. Valadez-Cummings was the recipient of the 2014 ICMA John Garvey scholarship and traveled to the ICMA Sustainability Summit in China.

Valadez-Cummings is an active member of the International City Management Association (ICMA), the Texas City Management Association (TCMA) and the North Texas City Management Association (NTCMA). Valadez-Cummings earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from Kansas State University and holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Kansas, where she serves on the Alumni Board of the renowned KU MPA City Management focused program.

Melissa was honored as “Woman of the Year” by the Cedar Hill Chamber of Commerce in 2014. She is passionate about seeing other women succeed and enjoys promoting women to serve in leadership roles throughout the community. Melissa has two daughters, Amaya, and Zoe. They love to learn and are the future classes of 2026 and 2027!