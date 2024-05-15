DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees Installs New Member Eboni Mitchell, & Incumbent Traci McNairy

Facebook

The DeSoto Independent School District Board of Trustees installed new member Eboni Mitchell, Place 6, and incumbent board member Traci McNairy, Place 7, during the Monday, May 13, 2024, special called board meeting.

Dallas County Justice of the Peace (Precinct 1 – Place 1) Thomas G. Jones hosted the swearing-in ceremony for the installation.

Eboni Mitchell, Place 6



Eboni Mitchell is originally from South Central Los Angeles, California where she graduated from George Washington Preparatory High School before attending San Jose State University where she received her Bachelor of Business Management.

With nearly 25 years of public service experience, Mitchell has expertise and knowledge in strategic planning, project management, business analysis, procurement and contract management, finance, and information technology (IT) operations.

In addition to her time in public service, Mitchell has also worked in Iraq, Afghanistan and Kuwait supporting military efforts as part of LOGCAP III, Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Mitchell has been a resident of Glenn Heights for 20 years and has two children: Caleb, who will be graduating from Parish Episcopal School in May 2024 and continuing his education at Purdue University and Bryson, a current freshman at DeSoto Early College High School.

Mitchell is committed to fiscal responsibility by approving a budget that is in the best interest of DeSoto ISD scholars, transparency and accountability, and ensuring that all students, teachers and staff have a safe and supportive school environment.

Traci McNairy, Place 7



DeSoto ISD Trustee Traci McNairy has been involved in education for twenty years. She started her career as an English teacher in the DeSoto Independent School District at East Middle School where she taught for two years.

In addition to her work as a classroom teacher, McNairy also held the role of Instructional Coach, and served as an Academic Specialist on the Texas Literacy Initiative.

She is currently employed as an Educational Consultant and Curriculum Specialist and continues to stay abreast of research proven instructional strategies and best practices.

Trustee McNairy has been rooted in the DeSoto community for fourteen years and is the proud parent of three children – one son, Eric and two daughters, Diamond and Jade.

Her daughters are DeSoto High School graduates.

In addition to her work in education, McNairy is also a fitness enthusiast. She holds a 200-hour registered yoga certificate and also enjoys Zumba and hiking. She believes parental and community involvement is key for the success of our students in support of our educators.

Trustee McNairy is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies and a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction.

Board Officers Established

Board officers will be voted upon for the new configuration of the board at the next regular meeting slated for Monday, May 20, 2024.

Current board

officers are

as follows:

President: Chasiti McKissic

Vice President: Abe Cooper

Secretary: Traci McNairy

TASA/TASB Delegate: DeAndrea Fleming*

TASA/TASB Alternative: Cynthia Watson-Banks

*Vacant as of May 13, 2024

Following the installation event, the Board closed the agenda before opening a brief welcome and return reception for Mitchell and McNairy, respectively.

Outgoing trustee Dr. DeAndrea Fleming thanked the community for their support during her service along with reflections on her tenure.

Dr. Fleming, who served six years, or two terms on the Board, and was celebrated in a community farewell reception on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.