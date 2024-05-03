Casey Donahew Brings the Party to Main Street Fest!

Facebook

Live Music, Delicious Eats, Family Fun & more await on May 17, 18 and 19, 2024

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (May 3, 2024) – The Friday night opener for the 40th Annual Main Street Fest a Craft Brew Experience presented by Bank of the West is Texas artist Casey Donahew! The North Texas native brings his high-octane live show to Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Main Stage on Friday, May 17th at 9:30 p.m. Donahew, a true Texas Country Pioneer, has been captivating audiences for more than two decades with his infectious energy and relatable storytelling.

Donahew’s music has resonated deeply with fans, propelling him to become a nationally recognized touring act. He’s no stranger to the charts either, with his 2016 album “All Night Party” climbed to #3 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Casey Donahew’s Main Street Fest performance promises to be an unforgettable night for Texas music fans.

This live concert is included with your general admission ticket. Main Street Fest is taking a stand against inflation. This year’s ticket prices are the same as last year at just $9 for adults and $5 for kids (6 – 12) and Seniors (65+).

At Main Street Fest, families can enjoy the excitement of the Carnival Midway, complete with thrilling rides and classic carnival games. The KidZone keeps little ones entertained with interactive activities and parents can browse unique finds from local artisans and boutiques lining the streets. Indulge in the festival’s delicious selection of food vendors, offering a variety of cuisines to satisfy every craving.

Visit MainStFest.com which is your one-stop-shop for information about tickets, parking, food, entertainment and more.