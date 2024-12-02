Camp Christmas at AT&T Offers Family Fun through the Holidays

Facebook

Camp Christmas at the AT&T Performing Arts Center is “the ultimate immersive winter holiday experience loved by families across the country.” It’s arrived here in Texas for the first time to help celebrate this holiday season. Families are invited to experience HilltopSecurities CAMP CHRISTMAS– a journey through eras of winter holiday celebrations past and present told through extravagant interactive installations, through Dec. 29.

Created by renowned artist Lonnie Hanzon in partnership with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Off-Center, CAMP CHRISTMAS is open at Annette Strauss Square, transforming the venue into a spectacular, over-the-top winter wonderland.

CAMP CHRISTMAS

Take a journey into the fantastical, colorful, and whimsical side of the holiday season at Camp Christmas. Filling 20,000 square feet of larger-than-life installations, visitors will explore a series of themed holiday rooms. Each room is filled with festive lights, dazzling decorations, and interactive activities for all ages. Whether you’re a lover of classic holiday traditions or more drawn to the quirky and unexpected, this one-of-a-kind event has something for everyone.

“HilltopSecurities is thrilled to be the naming sponsor of Camp Christmas at the AT&T Performing Arts Center,” says Brad Winges, President and CEO of Hilltop Securities Inc. “As a firm deeply committed to the arts and the local community, we see this partnership as an exciting way to give back and celebrate the spirit of the holiday season with families across North Texas.”

From reimagined winter holiday forests to an extraordinary winter carnival, CAMP CHRISTMAS offers a joyful, playful escape from the everyday hustle and bustle. Guests can expect: Camp Christmas Experiences: Patrons are able to choose between 3 ways to experience CAMP CHRISTMAS, as well as a $10 per person add-on experience to meet Santa. Interactive Experiences: Playful, hands-on activities for both kids and adults. Seasonal Treats & Drinks: Enjoy holiday-themed snacks and beverages from Flora Cantina. Photo Opportunities: Instagram-worthy scenes at every turn to capture your holiday memories.

AT&T PAC President and CEO

“We are thrilled to bring the vision of Lonnie Hanzon, the creator behind CAMP CHRISTMAS, to Texas for the first time. We wanted to create a place where people could come together, celebrate the magic of the season, and immerse themselves in an eccentric holiday adventure,” says Warren Tranquada, President and CEO of the AT&T Performing Arts Center. “With help from the DCPA, the AT&T Performing Arts Center provides the perfect backdrop for this experience, and we can’t wait to see families, friends, and visitors come together to celebrate.”

The Center presents CAMP CHRISTMAS with support from HilltopSecurities and DCPA Off-Center. Tickets for CAMP CHRISTMAS are on sale now, and can be purchased through the AT&T Performing Arts Center website. Patrons can choose between the Classic Camp Christmas, Guided Camp Christmas, and Camp Director Tour experiences. Prices start at $20, plus fees, and children under 2 are free. Special family and group packages available through groups@attpac.org.

CAMP CHRISTMAS runs through Sunday, December 29. For more information, please visit attpac.org/campchristmas or call 214-880-0202.