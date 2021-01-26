Share via: 0 Shares 0





Broadway musicals return to Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) this summer to kick off their 2021-22 season. DSM and Broadway Across America (BAA) announce the return of “Wicked” (a subscriber’s special) as the first show Aug. 4-Sept. 5. The revised lineup also includes a return of blockbuster hit “Hamilton.” Texas-based Germania Insurance is the 2021-22 title sponsor.

DSM’s regular season starts in October with the Tony and Grammy Award®-winning true-life musical “Jersey Boys” Oct. 19-31. The season continues with “Hamilton,” Nov. 16-Dec. 5. Purchasing a season ticket to all six shows is the best way to guarantee tickets to “Hamilton.”

“Hadestown,” winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® (including Best Musical), plays Winspear Opera House Jan. 18-30, 2022. A subscriber’s special performance of “Rent” is Feb. 18-20, 2022 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Another subscriber’s special, “Come from Away,” is March 8-20, 2022. A new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Jesus Christ Superstar,” April 5-17, is followed by the hilarious hit musical “Mean Girls.” May 3-15, 2022.

The 2019 Tony Award®-winning Best Musical Revival, “Oklahoma,” is presented by DSM at the Winspear Opera House May 31-June 12. The Tony-nominated Best Musical, “Disney’s “Frozen,” comes to the Music Hall at Fair Park July 20-Aug. 7, 2022.

“Oklahoma” and “Hadestown” at Winspear Opera

While most DSM shows are presented at the Music Hall at Fair Park, “Oklahoma” and “Hadestown” will be presented by DSM at the Winspear Opera House as part of the collaboration with AT&T Performing Arts Center. “Rent,” previously rescheduled for 2021, will now play in 2022. The musical is available as a season option for subscribers. Single tickets are also available for the newly rescheduled date. “Come from Away” is also rescheduled for 2022, but not included in the 2021-2022 six show season package. Single tickets are available for the new dates. “Tootsie,” previously rescheduled to play in 2021, has been canceled.

Season tickets for the Germania Insurance Broadway Series, presented by DSM revised line-up are available now. For more information, visit DallasSummerMusicals.org.

“Broadway is coming back to Dallas in a big way. This is a massive season spanning an entire calendar year, and we can’t wait! Our announcement today is made with great optimism related to in-progress wide-spread COVID-19 vaccinations and the soon-to-come reopening of our in-person cultural economy. As the months progress, we will be closely monitoring the on-going health crisis while developing, adapting, and sharing safety protocols to ensure everyone’s safe return to live theatre,” said Ken Novice, President of Dallas Summer Musicals.

DSM Season Subscribers Perks

Season subscribers avoid potential single ticket price increases closer to the show by reserving their seats now. Subscribers enjoy such privileges as priority ticket opportunities, lost ticket replacement, and exchange privileges on existing seats for select shows. Group minimums start as low as ten for select shows; reservations are available by email to [email protected]

DSM strives to impact the lives of children and families through community outreach and education. DSM offers year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages. They provide a wide array of arts-driven, equitable programs. ConnecTix, Community Spotlight, 212° Connect, and DSM’s annual High School Musical Theatre Awards are featured.

DSM is a nonprofit organization supported by season sponsors, annual fund donors and corporate partners American Airlines, Texas Instruments, The Dallas Morning News, and WFAA TV Channel 8. For more information about Dallas Summer Musicals, please visit DallasSummerMusicals.org.

