BREAKING Local Schools Offering Free Meals For Kids

schools free meals

Cedar Hill ISD Kids Meals

During the district closure Cedar Hill ISD will be serving sack breakfast from 7:30 a.m.- 8:30 a.m. and a sack lunch from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. each weekday to anyone under the age of 18 at Plummer Elementary (door #3), High Pointe Elementary (door #11), Bessie Coleman Middle School (door #15) and Cedar Hill High School (door #12). Parents will pull up to the location and meals will be handed to them in their car. All meals will be provided at no cost and will be prepared with the strictest of sanitation standards.

Fort Worth ISD Kids Meals

Here is a complete list of locations and times for “to go” meals for students, Monday through Friday, for the next two weeks:

Springdale Elementary School

3207 Hollis St, Fort Worth, TX 76111

10 – 11:30 a.m.

Manual Jara Elementary School

2100 Lincoln Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

Western Hills Elementary School

2805 Laredo Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76116

10 — 11:30 a.m.

Hubbard Heights Elementary School

1333 W Spurgeon St, Fort Worth, TX 76115

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

Paul L. Dunbar High School

5700 Ramey Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76112

10 — 11:30 a.m.

Eastern Hills High School

5701 Shelton St, Fort Worth, TX 76112

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

Clifford Davis Elementary School

4300 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76119

10 – 11:30 a.m.

De Zavala Elementary School

1419 College Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Noon – 1:30 p.m.

Grand Prairie ISD Kids Meals

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, Grand Prairie ISD will offer free, healthy meals to all children ages 0-18 years and students with disabilities up to age 21 years. There will be curbside pick up at every school with the exception of the combined schools listed.

Combined School Pick Up Locations:
GPHS and GPFAA pick up at GPFAA
Adams and Crosswinds pick up at Crosswinds
Alexander Building and SGPHS pick up at SGPHS
Dubiski and Marshall pick up at Marshall.

Mansfield ISD Kids Meals

MISD nutrition
Starting March 16, free healthy & delicious meals will be available to all children ages 18 years & younger.

Glenn Harmon Elementary School
D.P. Morris Elementary School
Annette Perry Elementary School
Mary Jo Sheppard Elementary School
Della Icenhower Intermediate School
Danny Jones Middle School

The packaged meals will be distributed from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday through Friday in a drive-thru fashion.

No one will need to exit their personal vehicles, but all participating children must be in the vehicle. Children do not have to be a student at the campus to qualify for the meal, and families can visit any of the participating sites.

Meals will consist of whole grains, lean protein, fruits, vegetables and lowfat milk. We will include a lot of the kids’ favorites (yogurt boxes, pizza packs, chicken tenders, etc.). The menu will be posted online over the weekend.

Midlothian ISD Kids Meals

