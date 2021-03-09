Body Found In Trinity River, Irving Police Need Help Identifying

Share via: 0 Shares 0





No Foul Play Is Suspected At This Time

UPDATE: 12:30pm The adult male has been identified as 34-year old Eric Joubert. Eric was reported missing out of Arlington, TX, on February 5, 2021.

Irving, Texas – March 8, 2021 – On March 6, 2021, at 11:49 a.m., Irving Officers were dispatched to a found body at 2000 E. Shady Grove Road (Irving Golf Course). Callers stated that the body was in the Trinity River on the shoreline of the golf course. With the assistance of The Dallas Police Helicopter Unit, officers were able to locate the adult male. Irving and Dallas Fire personnel worked together to recover the unknown male from the water.

The Irving Police Department is requesting assistance in confirming the identity of the male. The male is either White or Hispanic, between 30–40-years of age, has a height of 5’10” to 6’2″, and weighing between 173-220lbs. The male has several tattoos on his person: on his back, “God Forgive Me,” right shoulder, “Brenda,” left shoulder, “Joubert,” right forearm, “SMC,” and an unreadable tattoo on the left side of his chest.

This investigation is still on-going, but at this time, no foul play is suspected. Anyone with information should contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 (24 hours) or submit tips to [email protected] Case# 21-4541

