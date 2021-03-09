Charter Communications Is Hiring $18/hr Starting Wage

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Charter Minimum Wage To Be $20/hr By 2022

Charter Communications, Inc. today announced it has reached a key milestone in its commitment to raising its minimum starting wage to $20 an hour for all employees in 2022. Virtually all current and newly hired salaried and hourly employees will now earn at least $18 an hour, including target commissions, in addition to comprehensive company-paid benefits, including medical, life and disability, education and training, and a generous retirement plan.

Charter, which established a $15 starting wage in 2018, announced in April 2020 that it would permanently raise its minimum starting wage to $20 an hour in 2022 — with annual increases of $1.50 an hour in 2020 and 2021 boosting the starting hourly wage to $16.50 and then $18, respectively.

“Charter is a place where employees can continuously learn and progress in their development,” said Tom Rutledge, Chairman and Chief Executive Offer at Charter. “Building, selling and servicing an advanced broadband network, conventional and streaming video, with fixed and wireless mobile products for home and business, creates ongoing career opportunities.”

3,000 Open Positions

Charter is currently hiring for nearly 3,000 positions across its 41-state service area that feature the $18 starting wage, including more than 360 positions in Texas. Candidates can learn more about open positions and apply online at the company’s careers site at jobs.spectrum.com.

Charter’s 100% U.S.-based workforce of more than 96,000 highly skilled employees reflect the diversity of the communities in which they live and work. In addition to highly competitive starting wages, these employees receive comprehensive health benefits, and for the past eight years, Charter has absorbed the full annual cost increase of medical, dental and vision coverage.

The company also offers employees a market-leading retirement plan, with a 401(k) that matches the first 6% of employee contributions, plus a Retirement Accumulation Plan with an additional 3% company contribution, for which most employees are eligible. Charter employees can also receive up to $5,250 per year in education assistance, as well as complimentary and discounted Spectrum services.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

Comments

comments