Blue Goose Cantina breaks ground on Grand Prairie location

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

New location to be the largest Blue Goose restaurant in North Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX – Tex-Mex lovers will have something to look forward to in 2023, the opening of a Blue Goose Cantina in Grand Prairie, Texas. Located at 2536 West Interstate 20 off South Bowen Road, the newest location will be one of the largest Blue Goose Cantina restaurants with more than 7,700 square feet and a 300-seating capacity. It will initially employ approximately 200 team members. The restaurant will open in early 2023.

In October, Peterson Management Group, the parent company of Blue Goose Cantina, set demolition into motion with construction teams alongside executive management. It will boast a grand patio, an extensive bar area, a private dining area, the restaurant’s famous wood fire grill, the legendary tortilla factory, and, of course, warm hospitality and excellent service. Warm colors, Loteria artwork, and gorgeous tile will don this newest location. The menu will include Blue Goose’s famous fajitas, top shelf queso, homemade tortillas, enchiladas, tacos, margaritas, and more.

“We are thrilled to be opening our largest Blue Goose Cantina in Grand Prairie, “ stated Nick Peterson, CEO of Peterson Management Group. “Being a family and privately-owned company, we are proud to become part of the exciting growth in the area. We look forward to serving the city while providing another family-friendly place for customers to enjoy our made-from-scratch offerings.”

Currently, there are seven locations throughout North Texas in Dallas, Fort Worth, Frisco, Grapevine, Highland Village, McKinney, and Plano.

Established in 1984, Blue Goose Cantina brings together fantastic made-from-scratch Mexican food, legendary cocktails, top-notch service, a fun atmosphere, and a kick-ass attitude. A division of Peterson Management Group, a family-owned and operated restaurant management company, Blue Goose currently has seven North Texas locations with an additional location opening in early 2023. For more information, including menu and locations, visit BlueGooseCantina.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and promotions. #bluegoosecantina

ABOUT PETERSON MANAGEMENT GROUP

Peterson Management Group is a family-owned and operated restaurant management company with 12 restaurants located across North Texas. Founded by Bob Peterson and Scott Holyfield, two guys with larger-than-life personalities, it all started in 1983 with eclectic seafood shack restaurants, Aw Shucks and Big Shucks Oyster Bar. They are the best places in North Texas to get raw oysters, shrimp, catfish, crab legs, po’boy boy sandwiches, a nice cold beer, and some tasty crawfish when in season.

In addition to Aw Shucks and Big Shucks, Peterson Management Group opened Blue Goose Cantina in 1984, where fantastic made-from-scratch Mexican food, legendary cocktails, top-notch service, a fun atmosphere and a kick-ass attitude come together. The restaurant chain has repeatedly been voted the best in North Texas for its winning combination of food, fun, and signature margaritas. Today, Nick Peterson, son of Bob, leads the family business, serving as its CEO.